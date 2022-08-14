Business Briefs

Hogan’s Pharmacy named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Hogan’s Pharmacy, 2704 N. Oak St., B1, the Leading Business of the Week.
Hogan’s Pharmacy is an independent, full-service retail pharmacy that has been serving the community since 1976, chamber representatives said in a statement. Eight years ago, pharmacist Adam Moore purchased the business from Ronald Hogan.
Hogan’s offers immunizations, compliance packaging, compounding, medication therapy management and free delivery within the city limits.
“I have the opportunity to have a positive impact on the health of our patients every day. This doesn’t just mean filling prescriptions, but also answering questions, finding solutions to complex medication problems and working with other health care providers to improve the well-being of our patients,” Moore said.
Nominated for best pharmacy by The Valdosta Daily Times for the last five years, Hogan’s provided more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines for the community in the last year.
Most recently, the pharmacy has added a new compounding lab to help meet new regulations and to increase its compounding capabilities.
For more information, contact Moore at (229) 244-5353, by email at adam@hogansrx.net, or online at www.hoganspharmacy.net.
