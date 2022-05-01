Business Briefs

NMSolutions cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new remote marketing agency, NMSolutions.
“We started NMSolutions with the vision to help locally owned businesses increase their marketing efforts organically by providing high-performing and engaging marketing services tailored to fit business needs, unique audiences, and brand personas,” Kristen Neel, creative director, said.
With more than 10 years of marketing experience, NMSolutions states its goal is to, “Help locally owned businesses increase traffic to their website and/or email communication tactics, increasing sales and retention through the channels of email marketing, SEO enriched content copyright, blog and press release copyright.”
“It has been proven that email marketing remains the most valuable marketing channel to date, providing a 44% return on investment increase per marketing dollar, outperforming social media and direct mail marketing efforts. At NMSolutions, we want to help businesses locally utilize this service,” Neel said.
NMSolutions partners with a nonprofit business each month and offers one free marketing service of its choice, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“We believe in giving back to our community and what better way than to help increase the knowledge of these amazing organizations in our local community,” Neel said.
For more information, contact Neel at (229) 630-4136, by email at kneel@neelmarketing.com or online at www.neelmarketing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.