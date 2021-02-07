Business Briefs

SGMC honors Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Scarlett Rivera, director of quality improvement patient safety, as the January hospital hero at its first board of directors meeting of 2021.
Rivera is a registered nurse who has been with SGMC for more than 30 years, hospital officials said in a statement. She was recognized for her exceptional leadership ability and successful implementation of SGMC’s Employee Vaccination Center and the regional COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru where more than 3,500 vaccines have been administered to date. The drive-thru has received the highest compliments from community members for its efficiency, hospital officials said.
“Scarlett is such a light in our organization," said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer. "She has the ability to see a plan and execute it better than anyone would have anticipated. It has been a pleasure having the opportunity to work with Scarlett, and I can’t think of another person more deserving of this award.”
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
