Business Briefs

Submitted PhotoSouth Georgia Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean, Hospital Hero Scarlett Rivera and SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson at the January board of directors meeting. 

SGMC honors Hospital Hero

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Scarlett Rivera, director of quality improvement patient safety, as the January hospital hero at its first board of directors meeting of 2021.

Rivera is a registered nurse who has been with SGMC for more than 30 years, hospital officials said in a statement. She was recognized for her exceptional leadership ability and successful implementation of SGMC’s Employee Vaccination Center and the regional COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru where more than 3,500 vaccines have been administered to date. The drive-thru has received the highest compliments from community members for its efficiency, hospital officials said.

“Scarlett is such a light in our organization," said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer. "She has the ability to see a plan and execute it better than anyone would have anticipated. It has been a pleasure having the opportunity to work with Scarlett, and I can’t think of another person more deserving of this award.”

For more information, visit sgmc.org.

