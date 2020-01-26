CBC names new marketing coordinator
VALDOSTA – CBC Bank, a local community bank in South Georgia, recently announced that Haley Barnes has joined the company as its new marketing coordinator for both the bank and The Investment Centre by CBC.
Barnes will be responsible for promoting CBC Bank through development and management of marketing initiatives including the products/services offered, financial education and community involvement, bank officials said.
In addition, she will help overall brand development at all branch locations, including the Moultrie and Tifton markets.
G. Daryn Russell, CBC Bank president and chief executive officer, said, “I am very excited to have Haley join our talented team of bankers. Her creativity, experience and knowledge will complement the strategic direction of our marketing, branding and community investment program.”
Barnes graduated from Langdale College of Business at Valdosta State University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing. Before joining CBC Bank, she worked in retail for eight years and left her most recent role as a financial advisor to join CBC Bank and pursue her passion for marketing, bank officials said.
She was born and raised in Adel. She and her husband, Gage, now live in Hahira, where they have resided for two years.
Smith named Agent of the Year
VALDOSTA – Nathan Smith has received the highest marketing award given by The Herndon Company for 2019.
The award was announced at The Herndon Company’s sales meeting at Friends Grille in January, company officials said.
Smith, an agent with the company for nine years, received the Agent of the Year Award for the largest closed volume of any Herndon agent. He was awarded a weekend trip to a favorite get-away place, company officials said.
