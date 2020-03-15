Greenleaf Center named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored the Greenleaf Center with Leading Business of the Week.
The Greenleaf Center is a behavioral health facility that specializes in psychiatric and substance abuse care for adolescents, ages 12-17, and adults 18 and older, chamber officials said.
Starting small, the Greenleaf Center has since expanded. After being purchased by Acadia Healthcare Inc. in 2013, the business has more than doubled in size.
The growth was gradual and spanned a five-year period.
"At the time of purchase by Acadia, Greenleaf immediately launched major renovations to the interior and exterior of the hospital. By the summer of 2014, Greenleaf began operating at a 73-bed capacity," said Lance Wilcher, director of business development.
As the need for more space arose, the center expanded again.
"In our commitment to meeting the needs for expanded mental health and substance abuse treatment, Greenleaf undertook the construction of a new 40-bed wing in early 2017. By January 2018, the expansion was completed and Greenleaf celebrated the opening of the new two-story addition bringing the total bed count to 113," Wilcher said.
The now 113-bed facility employs a staff of more than 250 people.
With more patients, there was a demand for more services.
Greenleaf Center is beginning a stand-alone women’s trauma program for those that have been impacted by traumatic events along with a long-term women’s recovery program, chamber officials said.
Also, Greenleaf recently began yoga therapy for both in-patient and out-patient services and will soon begin pet therapy as an additional piece of programming.
"The staff prides themselves on being present in the community and providing services that help their patients and encourage them to live healthier lives," chamber officials said.
"One of the most rewarding things about working at Greenleaf is knowing that you have a small role in affecting the life of another human being," Wilcher said.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the Leading Business of the Week program. For more information visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
For more information, visit Greenleaf Center, 2209 Pineview Drive, or contact 1-800-247-2747.
Walker joins Dover Miller Karras Langdale & Brantley
VALDOSTA – The law firm of Dover Miller Karras Langdale & Brantley, P.C. has named Jennifer Stakich Walker the firm’s most recent partner.
She joined the firm in 2014 as a law clerk and was promoted to associate in 2016 after earning her J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif.
She is licensed to practice law in Georgia and Florida, and she focuses her practice in the areas of commercial real estate and business transactions, including USDA-guaranteed Business & Industry loans; residential real estate, estate planning and probate law; and business law, according to the firm.
Walker is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, the Valdosta Bar Association and the State Bar of Florida. She is a member of the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers and the Valdosta Junior Service League and serves on the board of Red Carpet of South Georgia, a nonprofit dedicated to welcoming and supporting Air Force and other military personnel stationed in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area.
Walker lives in Valdosta.
The firm specializes in the areas of residential and commercial real estate, zoning and land use law, business law, family law, adoption, estate planning and probate law, health care law, personal injury, banking, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, as well as general trial practice, according to the firm.
It is located at 701 N> Patterson St.; phone: (229) 242-0314; fax: (229) 249-8685; www.dovermiller.com.
Battle named city employee of the month
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson and Police Chief Leslie Manahan honored School Resource Officer Devonta Battle as the March Employee of the Month at the March 5 Valdosta City Council meeting.
Battle received a framed certificate, a check for $200 and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.
Battle began his career with the Valdosta Police Department in June 2015 and is a school resource officer, city officials said.
School resource officers are responsible for assisting school staff in ensuring the safety of the school staff and students. They also investigate crimes committed on school grounds and assist in directing school traffic.
"Officer Devonta Battle is an extraordinary officer and role model," city officials said. "Officer Battle helps anyone in need while both on and off the clock. His accountability, patience, and unstoppable work ethic is what makes him great.
"Officer Battle sets a phenomenal example for the students at Valdosta High School. He always goes beyond the job duties of a SRO. He protects the students, offers them life advice, interacts with them heavily and motivates them all while maintaining his professionalism.
"He also does exceptional work in the DEFY program. He is educating young adults on how to be outstanding students in and out of school. He teaches and encourages students to dream big but also shows them how attainable those dreams can be."
He once rewarded a student with $10 because she had a good report card. When asked about it, he said, “I can get another $10, but I can’t get that interaction back.”
One of Battle’s colleagues stated, “I have only been working with Officer Battle since August of 2019, but I have already learned so much from him. He has opened my eyes more than I could have imagined and is truly an inspiration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.