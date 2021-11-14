Business Briefs

Southern Flooring, Kimblewood Blinds named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce named Southern Flooring of Valdosta & Kimblewood Blinds as the Leading Business of the Week.
Serving the Valdosta area for more than 30 years, the floor covering retailer offers carpet, tile, wood, luxury vinyl planks as well as blinds, plantation shutters and shades, chamber representatives said in a statement. Past projects include bathroom remodels, kitchen overhauls and house upgrades to office and educational commercial flooring.
“We can tear out your old tub, gut your bathroom and transform that space into a modern bathroom with a walk-in shower,” said Calvin Stubbs, owner.
Stubbs describes the chamber as a great resource for business leads and meeting people through social platforms and events.
“They certainly have a pulse on government and political affairs impacting our community and have numerous committees addressing concerns before they become a problem,” Stubbs said.
For more information, contact Calvin Stubbs at (229) 242-5668 or visit 808 N. Patterson St.
