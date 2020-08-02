Business Briefs

Tree House Thrift Shop cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored The Tree House Thrift Shop with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to observe the store’s expansion to a new location.
Established in 2013, The Tree House Thrift Shop is a high-quality store selling items donated by the community, chamber officials said in a statement.
“All donations are filtered, screened and cleaned – especially during COVID-19) – by volunteers who place items on our sales floor,” said Lindsey Rogers, senior marketing specialist. “Items are only displayed for sale if they’re in excellent condition, and many donations are brand-new items.”
The proceeds collected support a nonprofit hospice organization in the Valdosta area.
“We love what we do because our store proceeds benefit patient care for Hospice of South Georgia, the community’s only nonprofit hospice organization,” Rogers said. “Hospice of South Georgia provides compassionate comfort care to anyone facing a chronic illness during curative treatments, as well as when an illness becomes life limiting.”
The Tree House is passionate about giving back to people who help keep the community healthy and safe, chamber officials said.
“The Tree House offers multiple sales and discounts on a weekly basis including 20% off total purchases for SGMC employees and military,” Rogers said. “We also like to give back to our community partners. When we do not sell items on our floor or receive donations that are not in excellent condition, we donate these to shelters and other nonprofit organizations.”
The Tree House is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“Our chamber has always been at our side to help network with our local business partners through chamber events and educational opportunities,” Rogers said. “They have helped us enhance our outreach and marketing through publications, ribbon cuttings, business of the week and billboard promotions with collaborating companies. We are grateful to our local chamber for their support.”
For more information about The Tree House Thrift Shop, call (229) 293-9881.
