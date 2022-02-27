Lanier emergency department named Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored its Lanier Campus Emergency Department as the February Hospital Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes meeting.
The team was recognized for its "diligence and sacrifice during the most recent COVID-19 spike, where they were consistently seeing nearly double the number of patients than normal," hospital representatives said in a statement.
The Lanier Emergency Department averages about 750 patients a month. During January, the department saw nearly 1,400 patients, hospital representatives said. Despite the increase, "the staff worked hard to maintain excellent quality of care for each patient," they added.
"This group comes in early or stays late to help each other out," said Selena Brady, SGMC director of nursing. "They work together very well and encourage each other to stay positive."
The honorees received a standing ovation from people in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Smith named Agent of the Year
VALDOSTA – Nathan Smith was named Agent of the Year for 2021, the highest marketing award given by The Herndon Company, company representatives said in a statement.
The award was announced at the Herndon sales meeting Feb. 16. Smith, an agent with the company for 11 years, received the Agent of the Year Award for the largest closed volume of any Herndon agent, company representatives said. He was awarded a weekend trip to his favorite get-away place.
TransFigure cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce helped TransFigure celebrate its business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Kwakwu Kwarteng, TransFigure owner, is a personal fitness trainer and nutrition coach passionate about health and wellness, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Kwarteng and his wife, both Valdosta State University graduates, have chosen to settle in Valdosta and start their family.
“Valdosta has always been a special place to us. This community has given us so much and we are here to give back in the same way if not better,” Kwarteng said.
TransFigure provides "professional, tailored health programs to fit each individual through their platform. Those individuals then have full access to those programs on their devices, as well as a live certified coach, community support groups for encouragement, progress tracking, and a variety of fitness and nutrition challenges to help meet their goals," chamber representatives said.
TransFigure also provides health and wellness programs to businesses and their employees "effectively and efficiently from the comfortability of their own space," chamber representatives added.
“We are providing quality and effective services in everything we offer. What sets TransFigure apart from other businesses is that that we are versatile. We can service clients both in-person and virtually, at any location in the community or beyond. We believe our platform will improve the overall health of employees and their productivity in workplace. We have specialized knowledge of their wellness needs and can deliver excellent results,” Kwarteng said.
Kwarteng said one of TransFigure’s most significant accomplishments was adjusting to the effects of the pandemic by providing a way for clients to take care of their health safely in their own desired space. With their online platform, they are able to do just that, he added.
“So far, the chamber has provided us with insight about the county and its residents from a business standpoint. It has also helped us to develop our business further. We also are very excited about becoming a chamber member and desire to fellowship and network with fellow members of the chamber,” Kwarteng said.
For more information, contact Kwarteng at (229) 460-6869 or online at www.transfigure.fit.
