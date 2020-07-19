SGMC welcomes infectious disease physician
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes Dr. Matthew Brown in the specialty of infectious disease to its staff.
Brown will treat patients hospitalized at SGMC, as well as provide any necessary follow-up care, hospital officials said in a statement.
Brown is board certified in internal medicine and fellowship trained in infectious disease from the University of Maryland. Brown received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine and his internal medicine residency at Medstar Harbor Hospital in Maryland.
Brown said the road to becoming a doctor wasn’t a direct path. Coming from a medical family, he wanted to explore different avenues and went to school for mathematics and received his MBA in marketing. But it was his time as a pharmaceutical rep that he realized his passion was medicine.
“Infectious disease is a remarkable speciality and one of the only fields where you can actually cure the disease,” he said.
The field is broad and encompasses all ages, race and gender. He said it’s constantly evolving and an exciting specialty to be in, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Brown join our team," said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer. "His expertise in the specialty of infectious disease further equips our health system to be the region’s destination for high quality specialty care.”
Brown said he’s excited to be a part of the treatment team and looks forward to developing the infectious disease program at SGMC.
As to what makes Brown unique, prior to his medical career, he played in many bands, according to the hospital statement.
"Dr. Brown is heavily involved in music and enjoys staying active and exploring new foods," according to the hospital statement.
“I come from a very broad background and have acquired an eclectic skill set that I hope makes me well rounded and relatable to my patients,” Brown said.
For more information on SGMC’s Physician Network, visit sgmc.org/physiciannetwork.
Musgrove earns nursing award
VALDOSTA – Jessica Musgrove, a senior staff nurse in South Georgia Medical Center’s outpatient surgery unit, was named the July DAISY Award Recipient for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses every day, hospital officials said in a statement.
Musgrove was nominated by a colleague who said, “Jessica is such a daisy! She greets everyone with a pleasant smile and welcomes everyone with such a beautiful persona that just puts one at ease. Not enough can be said about her work ethic and experience at SGMC.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Jessica and have always seen her be a team player, helping with discharges and covering for nurses so that they could take a lunch break. We always know that she has the best intentions for our patients! This is invaluable! We could all learn so much from her. I cannot thank her enough for her teaching, patience and kindness.”
Musgrove has been with SGMC for 11 years, hospital officials said.
SGMC asks patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit www.sgmc.org/DAISYaward.
