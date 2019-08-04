Thacker Dermatology named leading business
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Thacker Dermatology as the Leading Business of the Week.
A desire to make others happy and fulfilling a dream that started in medical school, Dr. Betsy Thacker, now Dr. Betsy Backe, followed her medical path into dermatology, chamber representatives said.
“I did a two-week rotation in dermatology in my fourth year of medical school with Dr. David Cohen in Macon,” Backe said. “He was the happiest doctor I'd ever met and that made an impression on me. I like being positive and I'm an optimist.”
Since 2011, Thacker Dermatology has grown from a one-physician, five-employee practice to a four-physician, 25-employee practice that provides a full range of medical, surgical and aesthetic services to South Georgia and North Florida.
“We have been voted best dermatologist by The Valdosta Daily Times readers since 2013,” Backe said. "We have continued to grow and expand our care, both in patients served and services offered in each of those years, while retaining our commitment to customer services and patient satisfaction."
Two unique aesthetic treatments offered at Thacker Dermatology are the non-surgical body contouring devices Trusculpt and EmSculpt, the latter is the only device which can actually build muscle and burn fat, chamber representatives said.
According to Thacker Dermatology, the facility is the only practice in South Georgia offering Emsculpt.
“We are always bringing state-of-the-art treatments and techniques, particularly in the area of aesthetics,” Backe said.
Thacker Dermatology is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
In 2017, Thacker Dermatology hosted a chamber Business After Hours event.
“Lowndes County and this area have really believed in me so I've tried to invest back in the community,” Backe said. “I've tried to create good-paying jobs with great benefits for my employees and I've tried to be generous with my finances and with my time with a number of nonprofits in the area.”
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Holly Hill earns national quality award
VALDOSTA — PruittHealth – Holly Hill, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center serving the Valdosta community, recently was named a recipient of the 2019 Bronze – Committed to Quality award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, corporate representatives said. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.
“As a family-owned organization, we value our patients as members of the family and treat the communities we serve as such,” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of PruittHealth, said. “That’s why quality of care is our highest priority and this achievement demonstrates that commitment.”
Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s national quality award program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels — bronze, silver and gold.
At the bronze level, members develop essential performance elements and demonstrate ability to implement a performance improvement system.
“We’ve gone to great lengths to ensure quality of care is ingrained in our culture,” Pruitt said. “Everyone who works at PruittHealth is committed to caring and this commitment means we strive to provide safe, quality care that patients deserve and expect.”
Located at 413 Pendleton Place, PruittHealth – Holly Hill is home to 100 beds, a large rehabilitation room for patients requiring short- and long-term therapy, a “Secret Garden” for residents and families to socialize, and more. For more information or to explore career opportunities, visit pruitthealth.com.
Clinch Memorial welcomes new medical director
HOMERVILLE — Clinch Memorial Hospital has announced that Dr. Igor Ancor, M.D., has joined its staff as an internal medicine physician.
Ancor will be the lead practitioner for Clinch Memorial Family Practice. In addition to his services at Clinch Memorial Family Practice, he will be the medical director and internist at Clinch Memorial Hospital, hospital officials said.
Ancor has extensive background in internal medicine and family medicine. He completed his medical training at the Medical University of the Americas, in Nevis, and his residency at Brookdale Medical, in New York City.
Ancor was born in Azerbaijan, and has since lived in Israel and Canada. He now resides in South Georgia with his wife, daughter and son, hospital officials said.
When Ancor is not practicing medicine, he said he spends his time taking part in judo competitions. He was on the Canadian National and Olympic judo teams.
Ancor said he has a passion for preventive medicine. He believes that physical activity, balanced nutrition, with a combination of traditional medicine is the key to optimize one’s health. He has a strong background in fitness and wellness, which led him to create the Clinch Family Walking Club. In this club, members of the community walk once a week for one, two or three miles.
Ancor said he is excited to further his career at Clinch Memorial Hospital and Clinch Memorial Family Practice.
Starting Aug. 1, Ancor was joined by Clay McKinnon, NP-C, Tina Hendrix, medical assistant, and Deandra Tooley, RN, at Clinch Memorial Family Practice. Appointments can be made by calling the office number, (912) 470-2273, visiting the CMFP website, or walk-in appointments are also welcome, hospital officials said.
More information, visit www.clinchfamilypractice.org.
Hobby elected ACP Fellow
VALDOSTA – Thomas W. Hobby DO, FACP, an internist practicing in Valdosta, has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the society of internists.
The distinction recognizes achievements in internal medicine, the specialty of adult medical care, official said.
Hobby was elected upon the recommendation of peers and the review of ACP’s credentials subcommittee. He may now use the letters “FACP” after his name in recognition of this honor.
Hobby is certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is an affiliate of South Georgia Medical Center where he currently serves as the medical director of Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House as well as the inpatient palliative care program, officials said.
A graduate of Lowndes High School and Valdosta State University, Hobby earned his medical degree from Des Moines University and Health Sciences and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga at Erlanger Hospital.
Hobby has been in private practice at Valdosta Medical Clinic since July 2000. He is married to Brandi Corbett Hobby; they have three children, Caroline, Corbett and Leyton.
ACP is the largest medical specialty organization and the second-largest physician group in the United States. ACP members include 143,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness.
Grow promoted to clinical associate professor
VALDOSTA — Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP, was promoted to clinical associate professor in the Department of Medicine by the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University as of July 1, college officials said.
Grow has been a clinical assistant professor since 2012 at MCG.
In this role, Grow assists in developing and teaching the public health portion of the population health curriculum being developed for third- and fourth-year medical students. The curriculum emphasizes larger health issues that impact Georgians such as environmental issues and infectious diseases.
"Without you, and other like-minded physicians and teachers, the medical school could not meet its goal of graduating more doctors for Georgia," said Dr. Turner Rentz, campus associate dean. "We are sincerely grateful for your friendship, excellent in teaching and contributions to the future of medical education in Georgia.”
Grow is the district health director for the Georgia Department of Health’s South Health District which covers public health programs and health departments in 10 counties throughout South Georgia. He practiced internal medicine for more than 30 years at Valdosta Medical Clinic before beginning his career at DPH.
Grow is a 1970 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia.
Russell installed as board member
VALDOSTA – G. Daryn Russell, president and chief executive officer of Commercial Banking Company, Valdosta, has been elected by his peers in South Georgia to serve a two-year term on the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association.
"We’re excited to welcome Daryn to the board and look forward to benefiting from his extensive experience and valuable perspective in service to the industry and ultimately, the hometowns, families and businesses served by Georgia’s banks,” said Chuck Copeland, GBA chairman and president and CEO of First National Bank of Griffin.
Russell assumed his position with CBC Bank, which has locations in Valdosta, Hahira, Tifton and Moultrie, in December 2013. Prior to his appointment at the bank, Russell was division president and commercial banking administrator over metro markets for CB&S Bank in Huntsville, Ala., from 2008-13.
Russell has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services and corporate finance industry, serving in positions such as executive vice president/private banking executive manager, executive vice president/commercial banking and private banking segment manager, division president, corporate treasury manager, bank president, branch administrator, senior credit officer, senior lender and various other professional positions.
Russell has a degree in corporate finance. He currently serves as the treasurer/board member for the Valdosta State University Foundation board of trustees and as chair-elect for the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
