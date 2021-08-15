Kelley-Meister Insurance cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kelly-Meister Insurance Services to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location.
Kelley-Meister Insurance Services is a Progressive Insurance branch that is family owned and operated, chamber representatives said in a statement. It has been in business for more than 50 years and is based out of Moultrie. It recently expanded to Valdosta and set up its first brand office “for an opportunity to grow,” Josh Meister said.
The agency is described as a people-orientated business. It loves interacting with customers, as well as serving them and building long-lasting relationships, chamber representatives said.
"The first rule the Kelly-Meister agents learn is to be good to the customer first," chamber representatives said.
While some agencies target specific businesses, Meister and his team make it a priority to advocate for their customers and “give them the best coverage for their dollar.”
“We wanted to celebrate becoming a chamber member as well as the grand opening of our second location,” Meister said.
In Valdosta, there will be two seasoned agents, who have been in the area for more than 10 years.
For more information about Kelley-Meister Insurance Service, contact Meister, (229)-212-7262, or visit 2947 A N. Ashley St.
The Chamber Ambassadors are volunteers who are able to support local businesses such as Kelley-Meister Insurance Services thanks to program sponsor, Biomat USA.
Wendy’s cuts ribbon in Hahira
HAHIRA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and the City of Hahira hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers.
Donaldson Enterprises has been opening and operating Wendy’s in Lowndes County since 1976, when it opened its first store on Ashley Street.
"Their employees have a passion for being a part of the community, creating fast and fresh food and welcoming locals and I-75 travelers alike," chamber representatives said in a statement.
“We wanted to have a ribbon cutting to cement ourselves in the Hahira community’s mind,” said Corbin Parker, vice president of special operations for Donaldson Enterprises.
Community involvement has been a large part of the organization through the years.
“We’re hoping once things cool down, we can really have some fun with local organizations and build lasting relationships,” Parker said.
The Wendy’s opening in Hahira will be the first fast-food restaurant to feature a drive-thru window in the city, chamber representatives said. Along with drive-thru service, the Wendy’s will feature a traditional counter service for ordering as well as three ordering kiosks. This is the first at a Wendy’s in the greater Valdosta area to offer kiosk ordering, chamber representatives said.
Being a staple in Lowndes County for more than 45 years is one of Donaldson Enterprises huge accomplishments, according to the statement. One local location has won best Wendy’s in the world and the company has three Wendy’s awards for being the best franchise in the system. The founder is in the Wendy’s Hall of Fame.
Visit Wendy’s at 825 GA Highway 122.
Chamber hosts group ribbon cutting
VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever five-way ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mental Wealth Center and its inhabitants, the Black Table Fund, A Work in Progress, Elite Southern and CA$H Prosperity Campaign.
"Mental Wealth is a nonprofit, Black woman-owned business center founded by JaTaryia Thomas," chamber representatives said in a statement. "The center provides mental health and wealth management services to individuals, groups and small business owners. They are also proud to house a variety of organizations that support their mission."
For organizations not looking for a physical location, it offers virtual office space.
Mental Wealth Center aims to help anyone who walks through the door in the way that best suits them, chamber representatives said.
“I love helping people,” Thomas said. “Each individual receives personalized solutions based on their specific health and financial needs.”
Though the Mental Wealth Center is new, not all of its organizations are.
Thomas is also the founder and CEO of the CA$H Prosperity Campaign and GoGetHer Business Solutions – both are located inside the center. Through these organizations, Thomas helps educate the community on tax matters and offers business resources and solutions, chamber representatives said.
“People over profits is our motto,” she said.
Dr. Melinee Calhoun was a part of the ribbon cutting to “help make the community aware of the Black Table Fund’s services.”
Calhoun founded the Black Table Fund, a nonprofit organization seeking to use a holistic approach to assist rural, low-income communities. She helps her clients in developing the required knowledge, skills, abilities and resources needed to build and maintain thriving communities, lifestyles and businesses, chamber representatives said.
“My life’s passion is to serve, enrich, empower, embolden and educate my community,” Calhoun said.
She will continue to help give "all hard-working individuals a well-deserved seat at the table and hopes that her new spot in the Mental Wealth Center will help her expand," chamber representatives said.
A Work in Progress has been a staple in the Valdosta area since 2016 but decided to move to the newly opened facility. Founder Dr. Demetria M. Hill provides mental health, substance abuse, trauma and premarital/marriage counseling. The organization also serves as a collection site for DNA diagnostics.
Hill said she enjoys seeing teens and women transform into their authentic selves, which serves as excellent motivation.
“I love making a difference in the lives of people,” she added.
Her new office will give her a greater opportunity to better serve her clients, chamber representatives said.
Elite Southern is a newer nonprofit that has joined the group location.
Founded by Rebecca L. Taylor, its primary educational goal focuses on equity-driven, data-centered and student-focused projects, chamber representatives said.
Elite Southern works with educators, advocates and policymakers to provide academic support for students K-12 to improve access to higher education for minority students.
"As a Valdosta resident of 25 years, Taylor is well aware of the community’s needs making her the perfect advocate for local children," chamber representatives said.
Elite Southern is committed to providing access to educators and uses college and career-ready assessments.
“We love what we do because it gives us an opportunity to work with students to reach their educational potential,” Taylor said.
All of the businesses can be contacted at (229) 375-0560 or visit the Mental Wealth Center, 601 N. Ashley St.
“Joining forces with other phenomenal women-owned businesses in a space where we can continue to serve the community is huge," Thomas said. "We are very excited about the continued impact that we can make on the community by coming together.”
Johnson named Employee of the Month
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Police Chief Leslie Manahan honored Officer Jermaine Johnson as the August Employee of the Month at the Aug. 5 Valdosta City Council meeting.
Johnson received a framed certificate, a check for $200 and his name appears on a plaque in City Hall, city officials said in a statement.
Johnson began his employment with the City of Valdosta in June 2016 as a patrol officer. His nomination was submitted by Sgt. Sabrina Smith regarding his courage and compassion while responding to an apartment fire.
On May 23, Johnson responded to 1635 E. Park Ave. in response to a large fire at an occupied apartment building. When Johnson arrived on the scene, he immediately began evacuating civilians with the help of another officer.
During the evacuation, the officers observed an elderly female on the second story of the apartment complex. The elderly female was unable to evacuate because she was not ambulatory, city officials said. Both officers quickly made use of a dining room chair and utilized it for lifting her down the steps from the second story of the apartment building.
Johnson "showed compassion and courage for assisting the senior citizen," city officials said.
Davis joins the Herndon Company
VALDOSTA – The Herndon Company announced the addition of Kenny Davis to its team.
Davis was born in Valdosta in 1966 and graduated from Lowndes High School in 1984. He then pursued additional studies at Valdosta State University where he earned a degree in speech communications, company representatives said in a statement.
After finishing his undergraduate studies, he achieved a master’s degree in public administration at Valdosta State.
Davis "brings with him a combined 17 years of sales and business ownership experience," company representatives said. "Eight of those years were spent as a successful pharmaceutical representative in the South Georgia-North Florida area. For nine of those years, he served the South Georgia public as an owner/manager of a very successful landscape management company which has recently been sold."
He is in his eighth year serving as Hahira’s District 2 council representative and is vice chairman of the city’s Downtown Development Authority. He is a member of South Georgia MLS, the Valdosta Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
He has been a lifelong resident of Lowndes County, a sibling in a family of eight children and a proud father of Kenadi, a 21-year-old student at the University of Georgia.
"He brings many attributes to the real estate industry, but none more important than helping people," company representatives said.
To reach Davis, call (229) 563-0204 or email kennydavis@herndoncompany.com
