Business Briefs

Staten Crossing named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Staten Crossing Apartments as the Leading Business of the Week.
"Staten Crossing/Dearmore Properties is located just minutes from Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta State University, South Georgia Medical Center, and amidst all the shopping and entertainment Valdosta has to offer," chamber officials said in a statement. "Their close-knit community and classic Southern charm have been popular with past and current residents since it began operation in 2001."
Staten Crossing is an active sponsor in the community, supporting the Valdosta State University Blazers, Valdosta Theatre Guild and the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. It is a large contributor to Toys for Tots, chamber officials said.
There are numerous amenities offered at Staten Crossing, such as gated access, a fitness center, 24-hour answering service for clients, etc. The staff connects with new and potential clients and helps them find a new home, chamber officials said.
Kyle Webb, leasing agent, said he “feels that the chamber is a ‘go-to’ for a variety of businesses, whether for answers to important questions or connecting you with a colleague, the chamber is always happy to help.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber is an excellent platform and resource. You never know when you might need an apartment.”
For more information, visit 3925 N. Oak Street Ext., or call (229) 247-9880.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2020 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
