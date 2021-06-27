Harris named mortgage loan originator
VALDOSTA — Colony Bank recently announced that John Harris has joined as a mortgage loan originator for the Valdosta market.
For the past 15 years, Harris served in the United States Air Force. He was the property management superintendent for Moody AFB Dormitory Campus and was awarded the distinction Moody AFB Dorm Management, Team of the Year, bank representatives said in a statement.
He has deep working knowledge of real estate that spans from his extensive experience overseeing high-dollar contracts and as an owner of several units of real estate. Harris has a bachelor's of science, business management, from Wilmington University and a master's of accounting and financial management from Keller Graduate School of Management.
"We are very pleased to welcome John to our team," Jesse Kight, mortgage division president, said. "His track record of service, leadership and real estate industry knowledge will be a great asset to our mortgage customers. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow our mortgage business."
Harris has lived in Valdosta for the past four years with his wife and six children. He is currently in the USAF Reserves at Maxwell Air Force Base assigned to the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Harris' community involvement includes Leadership Moody, youth baseball coach and youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Pledger appointed to Southeastern board
VALDOSTA – Leanna Pledger has accepted nomination to join the board of directors at Southeastern Credit Union.
Pledger is the agency principal for Pledger Insurance in Quitman, representatives said in a statement. She is the owner/broker of Wiregrass Properties, a real estate management firm in Valdosta.
With 15 years in the insurance industry and three years in real estate, she "values relationships and understands the importance of protecting the most valuable assets families and business owners possess through their lifetime," representatives said.
Pledger has an extensive background in marketing and community service. She serves on the Quitman-Brooks County Chamber of Commerce, Brooks County Family Connections board member, Brooks County school board member, serving in executive capacity for PTA in two schools and First Baptist Church member. Past achievements and community relationships include: Leadership Brooks Graduate Class of 2017, chairman and board member – Langdale Hospice advisory board.
Jerry Permenter, chairman of the Southeastern board of directors, said, “we are very fortunate to have someone as well connected in our community as Leanna to join our board. She brings a wealth of business and marketing knowledge, as well as, a personal commitment to serve in various civic organizations in the community."
All Southeastern CU Board members, as with other credit unions, are volunteers who give freely of their time in guiding the general direction of the Credit Union, representatives said. These individuals are members of Southeastern CU and are elected by the members of Southeastern CU. Each board member serves a three-year term.
Smile Doctors open new location
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Smile Doctors to celebrate the grand opening of its new location.
At Smile Doctors, Dr. Marsha Holloway and her team have served the Valdosta community for 20 years, “helping clients reach their smile potential,” said Joy Nix, field marketing representative. It offers the "best in braces and Invisalign aligners while sharing their culture, expertise and their hearts with each and every patient we see," chamber officials said in a statement.
Holloway and team are committed to providing excellent service and bringing innovative strategies for braces and Invisalign treatment to patients every day, chamber officials said. "Smile Doctors strives to change the way people think about orthodontics with features like Smile Express, Smile Doctors Anywhere and the Smile Doctors App.
"The staff eagerly awaited their move to a larger, state-of-the-art facility to continue serving their patients and the Valdosta community. They look forward to developing meaningful connections with fellow businesses and partners in Lowndes County.
"With deep Valdosta roots, Smile Doctors takes great pride in giving back to the community. They proudly support Lowndes County Vikings, Valdosta Wildcats and are members of the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber. As part of their Smiles from the Heart program, they donate one free treatment to an individual in need annually."
Visit Smile Doctors at 1747 Gornto Road or call (229) 293-1360.
Coldwell named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce recognized Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate as Leading Business of the Week.
"The Coldwell Banker brand is the oldest and most established residential real estate franchise system in North America," chamber representatives said in a statement. "Coldwell Banker was found in 1906 and whose workforce spreads across 3,000 in 49 countries and territories."
The team of professionals is "committed to exceeding client expectations and takes pride in providing the best service and integrity to clients," chamber officials said. "They specialize in residential and commercial sales, leases and property management."
The Lowndes County team holds weekly training that pertains to real estate, marketing and educating its agents on the newest technologies. Coldwell Banker prides itself on actions that move the real estate industry forward, and it continues to model those values in its offices.
Coldwell Banker caters to its clients as well as its employees. "They value family and great relationships, which they extend to their clients and customers. Coldwell Banker devotes its service to their clients and the success of their company," chamber officials said.
The business has been a member of the Valdosta chamber since 1977.
“The chamber helps to keep us connected to our community, and ensures we are up to date on upcoming events,” said Meagan Beals with Coldwell Banker. “They do a superb job keeping our local businesses in the forefront of our community.”
For more information, visit Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate, 1108 Gornto Road, or call (229)-244-3535.
COVID volunteers named Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored the COVID-19 vaccination center volunteers as Hospital Heroes at its June board of directors meeting.
The volunteers contributed more than 800 hours in a four-month time span, with several volunteering more than 100 hours to help with the vaccination efforts for the region, hospital officials said in a statement.
With its support, SGMC was able to administer upwards of 500 vaccines daily. To date, the health system has provided more than 35,000 vaccines.
"I am so proud of this group of amazing individuals," said Dana Massingill, director of patient relations. "Even when the time spent outside was not always favorable, they stepped up and made a difference and for that we are grateful. We are excited to have our volunteers back in our hospital assisting patients, families, staff and visitors. They approach each day with a servant’s heart and it shows in their actions."
COVID vaccination line volunteers included Patricia Colson, Sue Dean, Debbie Dowling, Brandon Dunton, Amhya Gibson, Carroll Griffin, Za'kariya Heath-Quinnie, Janice Langjan, Nicole Langoni, Mary Young Manning, Kristin McLane, Precious Mgbeahuruike, Vraj Patel, Yash Patel, Jade Phillips, Suzann Puckett, Deborah Sauls, Iwalant Shah, Cheryl Smith, Toni Snyder and Stacie Jo Zimmerman Staton.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
