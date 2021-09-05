Chamber hosts JoJo’s ribbon ceremony
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the launch of JoJo’s Potato & Mac Shack.
JoJo’s is a local business specializing in loaded potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Owners Debbie Jo Steedly, Betty Steedly and Sharon Brown say they enjoy preparing and sharing wholesome meals with great service.
The meals served at JoJo’s are plentiful and nutritious with each potato weighing in at 1.25 pounds or more, chamber officials said in a statement.
“This means nobody leaves hungry,” Debbie Jo Steedly said.
The staff routinely reviews the menu and adds one-of-a-kind items to create a well-rounded experience that starts when walking in the door.
"The owners don’t stop at providing a great meal at a fair price, they choose to truly serve each guest unlike many quick service restaurants," chamber representatives said.
“Every person is greeted with a smile and shown individual attention while perusing the menu board,” Steedly said.
The staff is happy to help customers make their selection from the unique list of eats, chamber representatives said.
Though new, JoJo’s Potato & Mac Shack has had no problem jumping right into the community with all three owners being local.
"It was a no-brainer to open the inaugural location right here in Valdosta," chamber representatives said. "The trio appreciates the support they have received and are always looking to give back."
“Starting the business from the ground up was difficult, but support and guidance from the chamber and the community made the process more manageable,” Debbie Jo Steedly said.
All three women are advocates for education and said they are excited to support the school systems and university. They also look forward to serving students of all ages. With family members rooted in the service, they are proud to serve the armed forces, health care workers and first responders.
For more information on JoJo’s Potato & Mac Shack, visit 1650 Baytree Road, Suite E, or call (229) 262-1078.
Mercer Hughes named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce recognized Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group on being named Small Business of the Month by First Commerce Credit Union.
While the Mercer Hughes Group is only two and a half years old, its agents are well-seasoned professionals, chamber representatives said in a statement. It has "ample knowledge and experience with agents that have a combined 100-plus years of experience."
Partners are Larry Mercer along with Jerry and Dedra Hughes; they are veteran agents who founded Mercer Hughes to serve others using their many years of experience in real estate, chamber representatives said.
"They have the firm belief that if you serve people and serve them well, the success will follow the service," chamber representatives said. "Mercer Hughes has grown exponentially in the past two and a half years due to their expertise in real estate and making the community a priority."
“We are a team that goes above and beyond as we help people find their way home or to their next destination,” said Dedra Hughes, co-founder. “Daily we use our knowledge, experience and service to deliver remarkable client experiences and relationships that last way beyond the sale.
“It is very important to us that people know there’s only one transaction that is important, and that transaction is theirs.”
Mercer Hughes offers staging and professional photography as part of its listing package setting it apart from many. Dedra Hughes is a certified stager and agent in the Valdosta-Lowndes area and her services are free to any of their sellers.
The real estate group also has a property management department that is growing based on its service to not only its clients and landlords but the tenants as well.
"The agents of Mercer Hughes are grateful for the community that helped them reach their goals and are eager to give back," chamber representatives said. "Although most of their community involvement has been ‘under the radar during the pandemic, each agent has specific nonprofits they help with and contribute to."
Visit Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group at 3117 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite A & B. For more information, contact (229) 292-1388 or valdostahomesandliving@gmail.com.
Kirtley joins SGMC Interventional Physiatry
South Georgia Medical Center announcd that Dr. Robert Kirtley, M.D., physical medicine and rehabilitation, has joined SGMC Interventional Physiatry.
SGMC Interventional Physiatry is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region with a growing number of providers, hospital officials said in a statement.
Kirtley has been practicing medicine in Valdosta since 2019.
Kirtley received his medical degree from the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. He completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland and served 10 years on active duty for the U.S. Army.
Kirtley is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Kirtley explained that he thoroughly listens to his patients and helps them put into words what they are feeling but may not be able to describe.
He uses high quality ultrasound imaging during his evaluations to provide detail and diagnostic information during the physical exam and treatments, hospital officials said.
"By establishing clear communication, a plan forward and advanced imaging/treatment techniques, I build trust and confidence with my patients. This connection between patient and provider allows for better compliance, education, treatment and outcomes," Kirtley said.
He specializes in diagnosing and performing non-surgical or minimally invasive pain treatments.
Kirtley performs ultrasound and fluoroscopic guided pain procedures as well as some microinvasive surgeries such as ultrasound guided carpal tunnel release surgery that allows for a curative surgery without general anesthesia, immediate return to hand use and an incision so small it does not require any stitches.
Kirtley is one of two physicians in the state of Georgia recommended by Sonex Health, an organization focused on reducing the invasiveness and cost of surgeries, to perform Carpal Tunnel Release using ultrasound guidance and the SX-One MicroKnife.
Kirtley has performed more than 50 of these procedures in Valdosta and said he is thrilled to be able to offer this microinvasive treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome and other specialty procedures to the region.
He is married to Alana and together they have one child, Benjamin. In his free time, Kirtley said he enjoys spending time with his son including going on mountain bike rides, throwing the football, playing baseball and soccer.
Kirtley is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-4350.
Sorchik joins Valdosta Medical Clinic
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced Dr. Austin Sorchik, D.O., M.S., family medicine has joined SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic.
SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region, hospital officials said in a statement.
Sorchik comes to Valdosta from Pennsylvania where he completed his residency in family medicine at Lankenau Medical Center. He received his medical degree and master's of science in biomedical research at the Philadelphia College of Osteopath Medicine in Philadelphia.
Sorchik said patients can expect to feel welcome and comfortable and be thoroughly involved in their treatment.
"It is my intention to ensure none of my patients feel pushed along or dismissed when they bring up a concern. I will always do my best to listen entirely and explain my thoughts. It is my goal to build a long-term, trusting relationship with every patient as it is extremely important that my patient’s feel comfortable asking me anything," he said.
Sorchik specializes in performing office setting procedures such as joint injections and aspirations, dermatologic procedures, general sports medicine, and educating patients on nutrition, obesity management and diabetes management.
He said he is excited to relocate to Valdosta and is looking forward to the small town vibe, getting to know the local community and putting down roots.
"So far everyone I have met has been very welcoming and I am excited to get to know my coworkers. SGMC is very similar to my previous health system regarding size and style of practice so it should be a comfortable transition," Sorchik said.
He is engaged to Ciara and in his free time he enjoys cooking, traveling and playing golf.
Sorchik is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 242-8480. SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic is located at 3207 Country Club Drive.
Narayana joins Pearlman Cancer Center
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced Dr. Swapna Narayana, M.D., oncology and hematology, has joined SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center.
Narayana comes to Valdosta from La Crosse, Wis., where she completed her fellowship in hematology/oncology and her internal medicine residency with the Gundersen Lutheran Health System, hospital officials said in a statement.
Narayana received her medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India. She is also American Board certified in Internal Medicine.
Specializing in adult hematology and oncology, Narayana has cared for many patients with cancers including breast, lung, colon, prostate, myeloma and lymphoma.
Narayana said she believes in education and empowerment when it comes to connecting with her patients.
"The best treatment outcomes are possible by understanding the goals of patients and communicating effectively with them. I do my best to help them understand the prognosis and the available treatment options. I strive towards excellent patient communication so treatment outcomes are optimized," Narayana said.
She said she is excited to be in South Georgia and fell in love with the community during one of her visits.
"The people are very warm and friendly. The staff at SGMC are courteous and the patient care in the clinic is excellent. I am thrilled to be a part of the team," Narayana said.
In her free time she said she enjoys traveling and spending time in nature with her family. Her favorite vacation spots include Big Island, Hawaii, and Cancun, Mexico.
Narayana is married to Dr. Vijay Bandhakavi a pulmonologist at SGMC Pulmonology, and together they have two children, Anita and Sanjay.
To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-4638. SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center is located at 2501 N. Patterson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.