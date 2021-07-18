SGMC LPN Jennifer Cumbus Recognized as the July DAISY Award Winner
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recognized Jennifer Cumbus, a licensed practical nurse on 4West, as the July DAISY Award winner. Cumbus has been with SGMC since January 2019.
Cumbus was nominated by a patient's wife who stated within her nomination that Cumbus went above and beyond her call of duty when it came to caring for her patients, hospital staff said in a statement.
According to SGMC, the letter stated, "My husband was very sick and just seeing her smiling face each day was so special. We didn’t stay on her floor long before we were moved to the intensive care unit. However, she would make a special effort to come by his room and see him before she left for the day."
Cumbus brought the patient a gift with a card she had written for both the patient and his wife. The nomination letter explained that the couple cried when they read the card and that Cumbus was "just a precious person and a delight to know," hospital staff stated.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org.
Officer Manac completes GPSTC Courses
FORSYTH – Officer Calvin Manac of the Valdosta Police Department completed an Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
This training program is designed to enhance law enforcement officer's ability to recognize the role of traffic enforcement and its relationship to highway safety. Officers are trained to recognize psychophysical and clinical indicators of impairment that are consistent with a subject who is under the influence of drugs abuse, or in combination with alcohol, and to take appropriate action. A strong emphasis is placed on the proper administration of the NHTSA SFST battery and interpretation of the results, according to the city.
Manac also completed a D.U.I. Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
This training program includes the observation techniques involved in recognizing when a driver may be operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Patterns of driver behavior and the more common driving errors committed by drivers under the influence of intoxicants are identified. Students are taught the safe methods of stopping and approaching a suspect driver and the observations to make in order to determine if a driver is under the influence. Emphasis is placed on the proper manner in which to administer field sobriety tests. Practical exercises are conducted during the day and night, and are used to emphasize the importance of a proper response to this problem. The field sobriety tests taught meet the standards of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, according to the city.
Funding for the programs have been provided by the State of Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
Officer Patel completes GPSTC Courses
FORSYTH – Officer Aakash Patel of the Valdosta Police Department completed an Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Patel also completed a D.U.I. Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Bush Wealth Announces Kent Patrick, Courtney Gooding as Partners
VALDOSTA – Bush Wealth Management is pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Patrick and Courtney Gooding to the position of partner with the firm.
As a fiduciary, Patrick focuses his time on meeting with and educating new and existing clients of Bush Wealth Management. He serves on the firm’s investment committee to create and manage portfolios. His other responsibilities include investment analysis, Social Security analysis and creating customized financial plans. Patrick started with Bush Wealth Management as an Intern and has grown from associate advisor to wealth advisor to vice president during his nine-year tenure with the firm, according to Bush Wealth Management staff.
Gooding plays a vital role as the firm’s chief compliance officer. She ensures the firm remains compliant with all SEC rules and regulations as fee-only financial advisors. Courtney also oversees day-to-day operations alongside the Bush Wealth Service Team, manages human resources, technology and plays a key role in strategic planning for the firm. Courtney Gooding started at Bush Wealth in 2017 as director of client services and has grown into the role of vice president, chief compliance officer, according to staff.
“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Courtney and Kent to the ownership team at Bush Wealth,” Stacy Bush, president and chief executive officer, said. “They both have been taking care of our clients for years, and I know they will continue to serve our community with purpose and excellence. Please join me in welcoming Courtney and Kent as partners at Bush Wealth Management.”
Wetherington Named SGMC Administrative Director of the Pearlman Cancer Center
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Emily Wetherington to administrative director of the Pearlman Cancer Center.
Wetherington has been with SGMC since June 2009. For the past 12 years, Wetherington has held several roles at SGMC including staff nurse, nurse manager on 4South and director of medical surgical nursing, according to hospital staff.
In her new position, she will oversee the daily operations, strategic planning and improvements of the cancer center. Additionally, Wetherington will ensure compliance with regulatory and accrediting agencies, positive financial results and exceptional clinical outcomes for the cancer center.
Wetherington explained that is she honored and excited to work alongside the team of the Pearlman Cancer Center, hospital staff stated.
"My goal for the Pearlman Cancer Center is to continue to be the region’s leader in comprehensive cancer care through innovative, cutting-edge treatments along with a nurturing, patient centered environment," Wetherington said. "I am thrilled to be able to execute the executive team’s vision for the future of the Pearlman Cancer Center."
Wetherington completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia and graduated from Valdosta State University in 2009 with a bachelor of science in nursing, hospital staff stated.
She is also an associate member of the Valdosta Junior Service League, where she served on its board from 2017-2018.
She is married to John Dennis and together they have two children, John Henry and Elizabeth, hospital staff stated.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Daggett joins the team at Southeast Capital Investment Group
VALDOSTA — Kate Daggett has joined the Southeast Capital Investment Group team as branch associate. As branch associate, Daggett’s responsibilities will include supporting a team of financial advisors. Daggett will provide continued service excellence to all of the valued clients, according to the investment group.
Daggett comes from Augusta where she was the senior administrative assistant for the solid organ transplant program at Augusta University. Her skills, talents and impeccable background in customer service will be of significant value as she jumps right in to support our clients. She is looking forward to building and maintaining a relationship of longevity with everyone who enters our branch office, according to the investment group.
Daggett is married to Bill Daggett, PGA head professional at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club. They have a daughter, Charlotte, and son, Christian, who is currently studying at Georgia Southern University, according to the investment group.
