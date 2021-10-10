Aguero Joins SGMC Orthopedics
VALDOSTA – Dr. Oscar Aguero, M.D., orthopedics, has joined South Georgia Medical Center Orthopedics, hospital officials said in a statement.
SGMC Orthopedics is part of the SGMC Physician Network.
Aguero is a Valdosta native and has been practicing in the community for more than 28 years.
He specializes in total joint replacement, joint reconstruction, hand surgery, pediatric orthopedics, sports medicine and emergency medicine.
Aguero said patients can expect to feel comfortable and well taken care of when he is their physician.
“I’m a working man's doctor. I'm from South Georgia and this is my hometown. I relate to my patients because I grew up with many of them, I know their families and their children," he said. "I went to high school and college with them. I want all my patients to know when they come see me that they are coming to someone who not only understands what they're going through, but has compassion for their situation."
Aguero received his medical degree from The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, hospital officials said.
He completed his internship in general surgery and his residency in orthopedic surgery at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, Tenn. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is also a fellow of the Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, a member of the Medical Association of Georgia and the South Georgia Medical Society in Lowndes County.
Aguero has been married to his wife Lisa for 32 years and together they have two adult children, Haley and Kimsey.
In his free time, he said he enjoys being outdoors either hunting or fishing, adding he loves to bass fish and is the president of the local Valdosta Bass Club.
Aguero is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-1861. SGMC Orthopedics is located at 2417 N. Patterson St., Suite A110.
O’Steen named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce named O’Steen Volkswagen & Subaru of Valdosta Leading Business of the Week.
The full-service dealership offers "the most impressive selections of Subaru and Volkswagen models, as well as other makes of pre-owned vehicles," chamber representatives said in a statement. "With competitively priced vehicles and service, their auto team delivers amazing interactions that customers want from a car dealership, and the highly trained staff are ready to meet all customer automotive needs."
O’Steen Automotive Group of Georgia is committed to staying ahead of the curve, chamber representatives said. With all electric vehicles being the newest product to hit markets this year, O’Steen Automotive Group will sell the Volkswagen VW. ID.4 and Subaru Solterra on the lot.
"The Valdosta community welcomed O’Steen Automotive Group six years ago with open arms and treated them like family," chamber representatives said.
“Local business is the heart of every city," Megan O’Steen, marketing manager, said. "The Valdosta community truly supports local businesses and the chamber helps us connect with other local business and community members. The chamber’s support and influence help the local economy expand by creating more jobs for our community.”
For more information, contact O’Steen’s, (229)-242-9920 or visit 4140 North Valdosta Road.
Blue Summit Water named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named Blue Summit Water Leading Business of the Week.
Blue Summit Water is a leading water bottler and distributor, chamber representatives said in a statement. It provides bottled water, coolers, dispensers and even coffee along with the necessary maintenance.
The company's purpose is to distribute the highest quality product and to service clients in a manner consistent with the “Golden Rule,” chamber representatives said.
Started from scratch in 1996, the business is the largest water bottler and distributor in South Georgia and North Florida, chamber representatives said.
The Blue Summit team recently created an app to “allow customers to interact 24/7 though the convenience of their phone,” said Richard Reissiger, owner.
The app its customer service to a new level, chamber representatives said.
Reissiger said he is excited to continue expanding his business with the help of the chamber’s “cutting-edge leadership.”
For more information on Blue Summit Water, contact (229) 244-7686 or visit 4332 Valnorth Drive.
The Leading Business of the Week Program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
Hair & Beyond Beauty Bar cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hair & Beyond Beauty Bar.
Hair & Beyond Beauty Bar is a full service salon offering everything from hair styling to teeth whitening, chamber representatives said in a statement. Though the shop may be new, Nandi Williams, owner, is anything but a beginner.
Williams has been a licensed master cosmetologist for many years and has earned "a stellar reputation in town for her natural hair work, weaves, braids and customer service," chamber representatives said. "Her quality of work stems from her passion for the industry."
“As a little girl, I have always dreamed of owning my own beauty bar,” she said. “I have always loved ‘beautifying’ everyone and seeing their smiles.”
Williams’ dream became reality when she opened her physical shop on Bemiss Road.
Born and raised in Valdosta, she said she feels her talent can bring joy and fill a void in the community.
For more information on Hair & Beyond Beauty Bar, call (229) 292-0127 or visit 2406 C Bemiss Road.
The Chamber Ambassadors can celebrate local businesses thanks to program sponsor, Biomat.
South Georgia Connections App launches
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for South Georgia Connections to celebrate the launch of its new app.
South Georgia Connections has been helping newcomers in the Valdosta area since 1956 by connecting them to local services and businesses that meet their needs, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Karen Reissiger and Patti Minton have owned and operated the business since 1995, and they, along with a team of greeters, personally welcome the new neighbors and provide information to make transitioning to a new town as easy as possible, chamber representatives said.
Every newcomer they have encountered has allowed Reissiger and Minton the opportunity to connect them with the community and establish relationships.
In addition to the welcoming teams, South Georgia distributes welcome packets to newcomers that include offers from local business and a resource guide created by South Georgia Connections.
Minton and Reissiger said they are excited to promote their new app, South Georgia Connections App. The app is available for new and existing residents. It contains a wealth of information along with hundreds of dollars in offers from local businesses, all at no cost to the consumer, chamber representatives said.
As chamber members, Minton and Reissiger share similar values to the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, chamber representatives said.
"They both believe in helping small businesses grow as well as bring more awareness to them," chamber representatives said. "South Georgia offers a warm Southern welcome to newcomers, as well as helping small businesses grow by getting newcomers in their doors first."
Minton and Reissiger observed that the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce has provided many opportunities for them to meet other members and help connect with newcomers seeking their business or service.
For more information, contact Patti Minton and Karen Reissiger, (229)-245-8383.
