Medina joins SGMC Infectious Disease
VALDOSTA – Dr. Rita Medina, M.D., infectious disease, has joined South Georgia Medical Center Infectious Disease.
SGMC Infectious Disease is a part of the SGMC Physician Network, hospital officials said in a statement.
Medina comes to Valdosta from Flagstaff, Ariz., where she practiced as an infectious disease physician at Flagstaff Medical Center. She received her medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Medina completed her residency in internal medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, and she completed her fellowship in infectious diseases at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.
She said patients can expect her to listen to their concerns and not brush them off. She wants her patients to be involved and participate in their care.
"To this end, it is very important to me that patients are well aware of their medical condition, including its pathophysiology and what is being done to address it. Because this is important to me, I make it a point to explain things to my patients as thoroughly as I can regardless of the number of times that I have to go over it. I believe that as patients understand more about what is going on with their health, they become better advocates for themselves," Medina said.
She specializes in illnesses that are caused by a numerous variety of bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites, hospital officials said. She treats pneumonia, skin and bone infections and is also trained to recognize and treat tuberculosis and HIV as well as zoonotic diseases and invasive fungal infections among others.
Medina is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases, and is fluent in Spanish.
Medina is looking forward to relocating to Valdosta as the city reminds her of where she grew up.
"When I visited South Georgia, the greenery, weather and the nearby ocean in Florida reminded me a lot of Puerto Rico — the weather and landscapes I was raised in, it felt like home," Medina said.
In her free time, she said she enjoys reading fiction, hiking, baking and writing.
Medina is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-1838. SGMC Infectious Disease is located at 2412 N. Oak St., Suite B1.
Angel Oak Home Loans named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named Angel Oak Home Loans Leading Business of the Week.
"Angel Oak Home Loans makes the dream of owning a house a reality," chamber representatives said in a statement.
The business is a full-service lender focused on providing innovative mortgage loan products to borrowers. Major aspects of its brand include communication, efficiency and great client experiences.
During COVID-19, Angel Oak offered "the same level of service to clients as they always have," chamber representatives said. "The company felt privileged to be able to continue to do business as usual because they can provide the same services as they would in person online or over the phone, creating a safe and convenient experience for the customer."
Angel Oak Home Loans defines company success as helping someone achieve one of their main goals in life, which is something they do daily.
Branch Manager Tara Purvis said she believes it is important to offer a high level of customer satisfaction. The fast-paced work environment, customers and the flexible schedule make Angel Oak Home Loans an easy place to love working, she added.
“I truly feel that the chamber helped me build a good client base and get our names out there. Anytime you have the chamber's stamp of approval, you know it is going to be first class. This is the biggest reason we are honored to be nominated by the chamber as Leading Business of the Week.”
For more information about Angel Oak Home Loans, contact Purvis at (229) 560-6437.
Leading Business of the Week is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
Robalo names new dealer appointment
NASHVILLE – Robalo Boats has announced a new dealer appointment with Riva Motorsports and Marine of the Keys located in Key Largo, Fla.
“This elevates our brand offerings even further,” said Michael Martin, Riva Motorsports and Marine president. "Riva Motorsports and Marine of the Keys is proud to offer the Robalo product line."
"Robalo has been offering 54 years of fishing, family and fun and is the reigning No. 1 market share leader in sport fishing boats," company representatives said in a statement.
Riva Motorsports and Marine of the Keys is a family-owned business dedicated to enhancing the enjoyment and performance of their marine customers throughout the Florida Keys since 1979.
“We are excited to partner with a dealership that has had a successful marine presence in the Florida Keys for many years and have established themselves as a premier dealership and service center," said Buck Pegg of Robalo Boats. "They share our commitment to excellence in sales and customer service.”
