Chaparral and Robalo Dealers recognized
NASHVILLE — The National Marine Manufacturers Association announced boat dealer recipients of the 2020 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index Awards.
The Chaparral and Robalo Dealer Network represented a significant number of the award-winning dealers, organizers said in a statement.
“We are proud to have so many of our Chaparral and Robalo dealers leading the way in customer satisfaction during a year of many challenges and high demand in the Marine Industry.” said Buck Pegg, Chaparral founder and executive vice president.
"Our dealers have done a great job providing our customers superior sales and service," according to a company statement. "Congratulations to all Chaparral and Robalo Dealer CSI winners for their continued dedication to their customers and to their commitment to enhancing the boating lifestyle."
“The expectations of today’s boater are not only for an extraordinary experience with their boat, but with their overall experience with the dealer from purchase and delivery through ongoing service and maintenance,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We recognize the 2020 CSI Award boat dealer recipients for setting the standard for delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and playing a vital role in boater retention.”
Dealers are eligible to win the award in both the sales and service areas of their dealership by having a CSI score of 90% and above with the required return percentages.
Data is collected as part of a survey of customers purchasing a new boat between Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.
South Georgia Insider cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored THBoyd Communications with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the South Georgia Insider Podcast.
Recorded and produced in the Smalltown Broadcast and Talk 92.1 studio, located in Valdosta, the South Georgia Insider Podcast features conversations with business and civic leaders and community influencers "about the exciting and sometimes challenging issues impacting the region," chamber officials said in a statement.
Hosted by Thressea H. Boyd, chief executive officer of THBoyd Communications, the podcast topics range from business and manufacturing to entrepreneurship and rural prosperity, economic development, agriculture, education, health care, tourism and the arts.
"The podcast is part of our continued growth," said Boyd, editor of South Georgia Business Magazine and the monthly South Georgia Insider e-newsletter. "As content for the magazine and e-newsletter continues to expand, the podcast provides another platform to share engaging stories that promote South Georgia as a great place to live, work, play and visit."
With more than a dozen podcast episodes published, Boyd said working with producer Spencer Van Horn and the Smalltown Broadcasting team has been imperative to the podcast's early success.
"A major factor in producing a podcast is high-quality audio equipment and editing experience,” Boyd said. "Smalltown Broadcast provides production expertise, along with state-of-the-art equipment and professional studio space."
According to Edison Research, podcasts have seen a steady rise in popularity in the past decade. Approximately 78% of Americans are now familiar with the "podcasting" term, and more than 80 million Americans identified as weekly podcast listeners.
"As we continue to look for ways to partner with the local community, we recognize the growing need for a professional studio space for use by individuals recording podcasts or other recorded events," said Jeff Masters, sales and operations manager with Smalltown Broadcasting "We have an additional studio that is available for rent by the hour to those in our community. We provide the technical assistance needed to allow for the very best completed projects."
Owned by Scott James Matheson, Smalltown Broadcasting consists of four radio stations, including Talk 92.1, home of the Scott James Matheson weekday morning show.
"We're excited to be part of producing the South Georgia Insider Podcast and look forward to helping other businesses and individuals launch their podcasts," Matheson said. "It fits within our company's mission to create an outlet to share information throughout the region."
CCB Tech named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named CCB Tech Group Leading Business of the Week.
CCB Tech Group was founded in 2005 when two people decided to start a technology business that provides high-touch, high-quality and high-competence service, chamber officials said in a statement.
"Today, a team of skilled engineers provides installation, repair and training with equipment from all major data and telephone vendors. CCB is confident in its ability to complete a project with no missteps," chamber officials said.
The CBB team comes to work with the singular focus to excel at technical competence and maintain a genuine interest in the well-being of the customer. The team measures its accomplishments by participating in customers successes.
“There are generous investments in employee training to keep everyone on the cutting edge of IT security and problem-solving,” Lee McArthur, CCB account manager, said.
True to the company mission statement “Leave things better than you found them,” the team is involved in the project every step of the way from the blueprint to moving IT assets, assuring the client that everything is taken care of, chamber officials said.
CCB has extensive experience in the health care industry and understands HIPAA and PCI better than most IT firms. Additionally, they have several options implemented in the healthcare industry that protects against ransomware and assure the safety of customer data.
“We are a true family/team. It is rare, in my experience, to have everyone sharing the same core values for customer care and work priorities,” McArthur said.
CCB said in a statement it is appreciative of the efforts of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber. It has benefited from the working opportunities with other professionals.
“The chamber is the tip of the spear for helping assure that Valdosta is the best place to run a business and raise a family. It brings individual members together for mutual benefit and represents the community at large at all three levels of government,” McArthur said.
For more information, visit CCB Tech Group, 4069 Inner Perimeter Road, or call (229)-244-3535.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
C-Tech named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union named C-Tech Water Solutions as the June Small Business of the Month.
C-Tech provides water service to South Georgia and North Florida.
From repairs to installation, rental service, salt delivery and testing, the business serves commercial and residential customers meeting their individual needs, chamber officials said in a statement. It is also a leader in supplying water softeners, reverse osmosis systems and other quality products.
Owners Chris and Jami West have 20 years of experience in water treatment and customer service, 14 of which have been with C-Tech.
"The company is dedicated to taking care of their customers while offering a wide variety of water solutions for customers' home or business," chamber officials said. "C-Tech's mission is to supply high-quality equipment to customers and provide a higher quality of service, all at a fair price."
“Customer service is not a problem, it is our pleasure” Jami West said, adding the sentiment has been the company motto before even choosing a company name.
“These were the same words Chris’ dad had for every business he owned so to honor him, we chose it for our business as well,” she said. “We truly appreciate each customer we have and find joy in servicing each home and business.”
C-Tech is active in the community supporting sports teams such as Lowndes High School wrestling and Valwood basketball. For many years, the company has remained active in the Lowndes County Relay for Life event as a team and as volunteers for the leadership of the event.
C-Tech Water Solutions is an active member of the Home Builders Association. It supports multiple local charities through the events the HBA hosts. The most recent community event being the Georgia Beer Company 5K to support the Children’s Advocacy Center in April.
For more information on C-Tech Water Solutions, call (229) 245-8100.
SGMC names environmental services director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center named Bart Stockard as the director of environmental services.
Stockard started with SGMC in March.
The position will oversee and direct the day-to-day operations of housekeeping and linen services to ensure a clean and safe environment, hospital officials said in a statement.
Stockard will ensure a high quality standard of housekeeping and linen care by keeping the department informed on the immediate condition of all assigned areas through training, supervision and motivation for all SGMC campuses.
Stockard attended Upper Iowa University and started his management career in health care in 1988. He has managed various departments including food services, clinical dietetics, environmental services, laundry, security, grounds, transportation and translation services.
Stockard said he believes support services departments have the opportunity to impact the entire organization and is looking forward to driving positive outcomes with SGMC.
"What excites me about working with South Georgia Medical Center is the people, the culture and the direction the organization is headed," he said. "During my first days at SGMC before deciding if this is where I wanted to be, I was assigned to help implement the EVS programs. Without anyone in the organization knowing who I was or what role I held, I found everyone to be friendly, courteous, welcoming and engaging. It was encouraging and a breath of fresh air to see human kindness exist. The senior leadership team has a clear vision of where SGMC can be in the future. I'm excited to a part of that journey."
Stockard is married to Sandra and together they have four children.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
