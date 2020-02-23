Langdale Place cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Langdale Place with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate 28 years in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community.
"A premier senior retirement community, Langdale Place offers a blend of seclusion and accessibility with Southern grace," chamber officials said.
“There is something different going on every day, and the interaction with all of our residents is fun and rewarding,” said Jan Brice, executive director.
For the past 28 years, Langdale Place has been "passionate about keeping their residents happy, active and motivated," chamber officials said.
“We are constantly doing upgrades to keep our building looking new and inviting,” Brice said. “We offer so many activities both in-house and out and are always striving to keep our residents motivated.”
Langdale Place retains an average occupancy of 95% throughout the year, and maintains high food and survey scores.
Langdale Place has been a member of the chamber since 1991.
Visit Langdale Place at 1720 Windemere Drive or call (229) 247-4300 for more information.
Chick named client services director
VALDOSTA — As the new director of client services at Bush Wealth Management, Jessica Chick is responsible for working closely with new and existing clients to "ensure they receive world-class service and support."
"Chick is passionate about helping serve clients and believes it to be the backbone of any business," according to the firm. "She is eager and ready to step into her role to assist our client’s needs."
Chick was born and raised in Fitzgerald. She has a bachelor of science in business of finance. She is a licensed property and casualty agent and has experience in the financial industry.
She lives in Hahira, after moving back to the area seven years ago. She attends the Porch Community Church in Valdosta. In her spare time, she said she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading and going to the beach.
Bush Wealth Management is located at 2918 N. Oak St., Suite B.
Hart receives DAISY Award
VALDOSTA – Theresa Hart, registered nurse and inpatient diabetes educator at South Georgia Medical Center, was named the February DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary nurses.
The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses everyday, hospital officials said.
Hart was nominated by her colleague, Norma Brown, who shared multiple situations where Hart went above and beyond to help patients and coworkers.
"From leading process improvement for diabetic patients to helping those struggling financially get appropriate medications and supplies, time and time again Hart quietly acts as a good samaritan for patients," hospital officials said.
“Theresa’s caring heart exemplifies what is good and right with SGMC nursing and our community,” Brown said.
“It was a joy and privilege to present this award to Theresa. The DAISY Award is the most significant award granted to a nurse,” said Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer.
Smith said the recognition exemplifies the true meaning of nursing which can’t be measured by technical skill or by formal education; it’s the true essence of nursing, the "thing" that makes a nurse so special, the reasons why a person decides to become a nurse.
“This award celebrates the skill, care and compassion that Theresa provides to the patients and families of SGMC everyday. She is an amazing nurse who has impacted the profession far beyond what she could have ever imagined,” Smith said.
Hart has been with SGMC for 12 years.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an “extraordinary nurse” and a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit www.sgmc.org/DAISYaward.
