Jule’s Beauty cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jule’s Beauty & Barber Shop to observe its one year anniversary in business.
Owner Julia Sellers may only be one year into her entrepreneurial journey, but she is a veteran in her trade, chamber representatives said in a statement. She has experience with all hair types and performs a variety of services for both men and women.
Sellers describes her business as a “beauty salon and barber shop mix,” making she and her team a unique new staple in Valdosta.
Sellers’ qualifications speak for themselves.
“I am double licensed in the state of Georgia as a master barber and cosmetologist,” she explained. Since practicing in Valdosta, she has served as a master barber on Moody Air Force Base and as an instructor at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
Sellers is building a diverse team in her shop and feels she can provide a happy and calm environment to both her staff and clients. Perseverance through the first year in business with all of the challenges that 2020 and 2021 have brought are "a testament to their work ethic, chamber representatives said. They look forward for many years to come serving clients in the Valdosta area."
For more information on Jule’s Beauty & Barber Shop, call (229) 588-4046 or visit 1825 B Plum St.
The Chamber Ambassadors are able to celebrate local businesses like Jule’s thanks to program sponsor, BPC Plasma, Inc.
Bishop named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named Bishop Clean Care as the Leading Business of the Week.
Bishop Clean Care is a residential and commercial cleaning company serving the South Georgia community for 67 years. It is family owned and in its third generation of success, chamber representatives said in a statement.
The business provides services such as carpet, rug and tile cleaning, upholstery and drapery cleaning, fire and water damage restoration, janitorial cleaning, mold removal and air duct cleaning.
"The Bishop family and their team are experienced, certified professionals who care about their customers as much as their cleaning," chamber representatives said.
“We are blessed with a crew of kind people that genuinely love helping others,” said Andy Bishop, owner. “Our customers notice the difference in our quality and service right away.”
Bishop Clean Care has continued to expand its services in recent years, most notable its oriental rug cleaning division. Its new state-of-the-art Centrifuge is a "machine using the latest technology to clean the rugs in a more efficient way," chamber representatives said. "The team has their eyes on more advanced equipment that they plan to obtain in the near future."
For more information on Bishop Clean Care, visit 3115 N. Oak St. Ext. or call (229) 244-2470.
The Leading Business of the Week Program is made possible and sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
