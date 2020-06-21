Business Briefs

Simmons promoted to associate service advisor
VALDOSTA – Robert Simmons has been promoted to associate service advisor at Bush Wealth Management.
He has worked as an intern at Bush Wealth for the past two years, during which time he graduated from Valdosta State University with his bacholor’s degree in marketing. He is currently pursuing his master’s in business administration from VSU while working full-time.
"Rob’s outgoing and service-oriented personality are a perfect fit to provide Bush Wealth clients the red carpet experience," according to a statement from Bush Wealth Management.
Simmons was born and raised in Cordele, before moving to Valdosta in 2016 to attend Valdosta State’s Langdale College of Business. Outside of work, he said he enjoys sports – "Go Dawgs and Braves," traveling and spending time with his family and friends. When not at work, he plays golf. He attends the Porch Community Church in Valdosta.
"We are excited to officially have Rob as a full-time member of the Bush Wealth team and anticipate a long working relationship with him," according to the Bush statement. "Feel free to drop by our office, 2918 N. Oak St., Suite B, to personally congratulate Rob."
