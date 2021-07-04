Simpson named sleep services director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center named Larry Simpson as the director of sleep services for the SGMC Sleep Center.
In this new position, Simpson will oversee all aspects of the sleep center from referrals to long-term patient device compliance, hospital officials said in a statement. Simpson has been a registered polysomnography technologist since 2002.
Simpson was previously the owner and operator of Azalea Sleep Labs Inc. which is now a part of the SGMC Sleep Center. The SGMC Sleep Center began seeing patients June 14 at its new location inside the SGMC Smith Northview Campus, 4280 North Valdosta Road.
"SGMC’s vision statement is, 'to be the leader in improving the health, wellness and quality of life in our communities," Simpson said. "I’m excited to combine my experiences and knowledge in sleep medicine with this noble health care system to build the best sleep center in the region. Our community deserves nothing less."
Sleep studies are non-invasive procedures and require a physician order. They are covered by most insurances including Medicare and Medicaid.
Simpson is currently the president of the Westbrook Dixie Community Center, a nonprofit organization that helps serve various needs within Brooks County, hospital officials said.
Simpson is married to Danna "Dee" and together they have six children.
To learn more visit, sgmc.org.
Wolfe completes police course
VALDOSTA — Lt. Jay Wolfe of the Valdosta Police Department completed a course in advanced traffic law conducted by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
The course is required by the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council for Advanced Certification, academy representatives said in a statement.
The course provides public safety officers an overview of the laws in the Georgia Traffic Code that pertain to moving vehicle violations and includes updates on rules of the road, which govern how a vehicle shall be operating safely on Georgia roads. Rules of the road not only encompass laws governing traffic but also include common driving practices.
Additional topics include driver's and vehicle licensing requirements, statewide vehicle safety inspection regulations and emission standards in appropriate counties and factors contributing to inspection regulations and emission standards in appropriate counties; and factors contributing to accidents and serious offenses that result in significant property damage, injury, or loss of life, academy representatives said.
Emphasis in the course is placed on Georgia statutes that govern the operation of motor vehicles and case law pertaining to specific offenses.
Funding for the program has been provided by the State of Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
Kumar joins SGMC internal medicine
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced that Dr. Prem Kumar, M.D., internal medicine, has joined SGMC internal medicine.
SGMC internal medicine is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the "most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region with a growing number of providers," hospital officials said in a statement.
Kumar has been serving residents of South Georgia for 22 years and will continue to see patients at his office located at 3300 Greystone Way.
Kumar explains that he decided to pursue a career in medicine after watching his family members serve as physicians.
"Being a doctor was my calling and it's who I am. I genuinely care for my patients and still enjoy the hugs that I get when patients are happy. I chose internal medicine because the specialty is not limited to one type of medical problem or organ system," Kumar said.
Kumar said his practice offers a relaxed atmosphere with friendly staff. He said patients can expect an honest opinion and the highest degree of care that is supported by modern technology.
Kumar received his medical degree from Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, India. He completed his internship and residency for internal medicine and primary care at Long Island Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kumar is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
In his free time, Kumar said he enjoys wildlife photography, hiking and traveling. He is the father of two adult children.
Kumar is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 247-7700.
SGMC's Physician Network has more than 50 physicians in the specialties of primary care, internal medicine, cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, vascular surgery, oncology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology, infectious disease, occupational medicine, general surgery, colorectal surgery, endocrine surgery, sleep medicine and wound care.
For more information visit sgmc.org.
