Webb joins Turner Center staff
VALDOSTA – Harlee Webb was promoted to the full-time position of art education administrator for the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, effective February 2021.
Webb began her career at the Turner Center as a part-time employee, while she was an art student at the Valdosta State University, center representatives said. "Webb received her bachelor of fine arts in art education degree from Valdosta State University in December 2020.
In her new position at the Turner Center, Webb is responsible for overseeing the Center’s art education program, all classes, and all art outreach for the community, center representatives said.
“Harlee passionately seeks and utilizes a myriad of resources to serve our community with the arts,” said Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director. “Her excitement is contagious. As our campus grows, we look forward to Harlee’s ability to grow the art education program and increase our reach across the populations we serve.”
Webb can be reached by email at hwebb@turnercenter.org or by calling (229) 247-2487.
SGMC Pharmacy named Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored its pharmacy professionals as the March Hospital Heroes at its monthly board of directors meeting.
"The members of our pharmacy team been key to our success in providing COVID vaccines to patients and staff, and we would not have had the success we've had today without their efforts," said Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer and chief operating officer.
SGMC has administered more than 18,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and patients across the region of South Georgia, hospital officials said in a statement.
Within the last year, the SGMC pharmacy team has processed more than 1.7 million medications for inpatients and the medical oncology pharmacy has provided more than 44,000 doses of chemotherapy, complex biologicals and other therapies to patients.
More than 42,000 prescriptions have been given at the new SGMC main campus pharmacy that opened this past year.
The pharmacy team has been very influential in the distribution of the monoclonal antibody treatment given to patients to help reduce the effects of COVID-19.
"You are all amazing heroes," Smith said. "You each have our sincere thanks and compliments for going above and beyond and consistently providing lifesaving care every day during this past year. We are more than fortunate to have you as members of the South Georgia Medical Center team."
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
U.S. Press named Leading Business
Established in 1981, U.S. Press began as a small print shop with big dreams.
Forty years after opening the business doors, it has become a national printer that serves thousands of companies across the country, from small startups to the Fortune 500, chamber officials said in a statement.
"The mission at U.S. Press is to help people reach, grow, and wow their customers," chamber officials said. "Their goal is to provide companies with the right marketing tools and teach them how to use the tools effectively."
“The best part about working at U.S. Press is helping businesses both large and small produce the marketing materials they need to grow and thrive," said Kara Jones, marketing director. “It’s exciting to see a project transform from an initial concept into a finished marketing piece that will help them grow their business.”
In the coming months, the business will be launching a completely new website and expanding its product line with custom-printed boxes and other e-commerce solutions. One major addition to the website is that the new design editor will allow customers to create custom designs and artwork directly on the site with no graphic design experience.
The chamber has always been a big supporter of U.S. Press by referring customers and spreading the word about the company through marketing services, sponsorship opportunities and annual events, chamber officials said.
“The chamber connects our local business community and plays a key role in advocating for our needs,” Jones said. “We truly appreciate all the chamber has done to help our company grow locally and beyond.”
For more information about U.S. Press, visit www.uspress.com or call (800) 227-7377.
The Leading Business of the Week Program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
