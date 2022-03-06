Business Briefs

Chaparral, Robalo Boats earn award
NASHVILLE – For the 15th Consecutive year, Chaparral and Robalo Boats was awarded the NMMA CSI Award for customer satisfaction.
Chaparral received the award for the following segments: Sterndrive Bowrider and Fiberglass Outboard boats while Robalo was awarded for Fiberglass Outboard boats, company officials said in a statement.
“The 2021 CSI Award recipients lead the recreational boating industry in product excellence and service in a climate where superior quality and consumer trust are essential to retaining customers,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We thank the boat and engine manufacturers for their dedication to customer satisfaction, ensuring that today’s boaters remain lifelong boaters.”
The NMMA launched the CSI Program in 2001 to provide boat and engine manufacturers with an independently measured tool to help improve customer satisfaction in the boating industry. The program allows participating manufacturer companies to continue to monitor the customer experience before, during, and after delivery of the product for continuous improvement. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of our employees, dealers and vendor partners who have worked hard to continue to demonstrate our commitment to uphold the highest standards in customer satisfaction,” said Buck Pegg, founder, Chaparral Boats.
The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers, company officials said.
Award recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher in customer satisfaction during the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period.
Surcheros cuts ribbon for second site
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrated Surcheros Fresh Mex’s second Valdosta location, 1524 Baytree Road, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The chamber’s 2022 sponsor for ribbon-cutting events is Biomat USA, a plasma donation center.
In 2007, Luke Christian, founder, opened the first Surcheros in Douglas, chamber representatives said. Ten years later, he started to franchise the business, and by the end of 2020, Surcheros had quickly grown to 18 locations – now totaling 20.
“Several franchisees are looking to develop new markets, from Alabama over to South Carolina and up to Tennessee. We all love the atmosphere, the food and the pleasure we bring to our guests by serving them daily,” Doug Puryear, franchise owner, said.
Valdosta is the first town to have two Surcheros locations and Puryear said the 3209 N. Oak St. Ext. location is the busiest store in the Surcheros family by a significant margin.
New things on the horizon include a loyalty app rolling out soon and the restaurant also introduced a new cilantro ranch dressing and carnitas protein option.
“Surcheros strives to provide the freshest and largest variety of topping options for our guests. Our guests can customize their entrees in lots of different ways. We feel our customer service separates us from our competition,” Puryear said.
For more information, contact Puryear at (229) 262-1100, by email at dougp@surcheros.com, or visit www.surcheros.com.
