Business Briefs

Brown named VSU Employee of the Semester
VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Carl Brown is good at solving problems.
“I enjoy being able to interact with our students, faculty, and staff when they have issues with their electronic devices,” said Brown, a computer services technician with the Division of Information Technology at VSU. “I have the knowledge and resources to troubleshoot whatever concerns they may have.”
Brown joined the VSU staff on Sept. 24, 2018. He was recently named the Spring 2022 Employee of the Semester, university officials said in a statement.
Brown spends his days working in desktop support and at the Helpdesk.
As a member of the desktop support team, Brown manages the installation and support of computing equipment in professional offices across campus, university officials said. This often requires him to make on-site visits for troubleshooting, setting up or relocating computers, and providing support for faculty and staff with specialized hardware and software needs.
Brown serves as the primary supervisor for the Helpdesk, which is located in the Odum Library. He is responsible for training and managing a group of student workers who provide information and assistance to walk-up customers, facilitate wireless connectivity in the residence halls and maintain technology found throughout the library.
Brown also volunteers to support the technology needs for key campus events, such as orientation and commencement, and he is one of the on-call staff for campus technology emergencies.
Benjamin Li, deputy chief officer for technical support services, describes Brown as “a role model for the values we hope to inspire” across the Division of Information Technology and the rest of the university. He said Brown “truly values customer service, ownership of needs and responsiveness and is willing to share his knowledge with others.”
Li says many at VSU consider Brown to be their go-to person for anything technology related. They frequently honor him with I Caught You Caring recognitions for his excellent service.
“Carl Brown takes the initiative to tackle challenging issues and responds to the needs of VSU customers to help them perform their jobs efficiently and effectively,” Li adds. “His critical thinking and problem-solving skills are put to the test every time he goes to troubleshoot a complex technical issue in an office or set up technology for an event. He looks at challenges as opportunities and always provides service with a smile.”
Brown said the most challenging aspect of his job is making sure that he keeps up with the dynamic world of technology, which is constantly evolving to meet the needs of modern society. The rapidly changing technology landscape requires him to make learning — exposing his mind to new ideas, technologies and processes — a priority.
“Carl Brown is a champion for change and continuous improvement,” Li said.. “Service excellence, positivity and ownership of the needs of others permeate every aspect of what he does. These factors have not only made him an effective campus partner to the customers he serves but also an ideal role model for the employees he supervises. His ability to think beyond the present has highly impacted our ability to be prepared for the future.”
When not serving the university community, Brown said he enjoys spending time with his family, making music and taking pictures. He lives in Valdosta with his wife, Kimberly Brown, and their four children, Janaya Brown, 14, MiKayla Brown, 9, Aryn Brown, 7, and Carlisle Brown IV, 1.
VSU’s Council on Staff Affairs presents the Employee of the Semester Award at the end of every fall and spring semester. All full-time classified staff members are eligible to be nominated for the honor. Second place went to Lori Overlaur, administrative assistant for the Office of Financial Services. Third place went to Maggie Vallotton, senior administrative coordinator for College of the Arts Outreach.
It's Just Blood cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for It’s Just Blood Diagnostics, 1004 Marion St.
Having just opened its doors on Friday, Aug. 26, the new diagnostic center offers DNA, COVID-19, early gender reveal and all point of care testing, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Tiffany Parks, owner and lab director, is a Valdosta native and said she is excited to make a difference in her community.
It’s Just Blood Diagnostics will soon offer a drive-through option for COVID-19 testing.
Parks said her business allows patients to self-pay with affordable pricing options. The center also provides the option to order lab testing results without having to go to a primary-care physician.
“The Valdosta chamber has welcomed my business in with open doors. They started helping me on day one of me walking in the office. They told me about marketing strategies and other members who could help me. I am so proud to be a member,” Parks said.
For more information, contact Parks at (800) 619-3195, by email at info@itsjustblood.com, or visit https://www.facebook.com/Its-Just-Blood-Diagnostic-Testing-Center-108949745251328/.
Evergreen named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Evergreen at Five Points, 100 Garden Drive, the Leading Business of the Week.
Spread across almost 15 acres, Evergreen at Five Points holds 246 units and offers renters the choice between one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Constructed in 2010, the community experienced a change in ownership and rebranded in August 2018. Evergreen representatives said the mission is to "help people find a home."
Evergreen at Five Points is also committed to helping its staff be successful. One way it accomplishes this is by offering growth opportunities, chamber representatives said.
"Our management company, Pegasus Residential, is a fast-paced, driven company, where vision, hard work and flawless execution have contributed to the successful service technician I am today," said Jamaria Baptiste, service technician.
Alongside being a driven and fast-paced organization, Evergreen values being committed to the Valdosta community.
Tabatha McGee, senior property manager, said Evergreen at Five Points has strongly benefitted by being involved in the chamber because of the community connections the company has gained.
"Being able to participate in events has given us exposure to business professionals that we may not have had otherwise," she said. "We also have the opportunity to use local vendors, which allows us to keep business local, which is so important in our Valdosta community."
McGee said since the pandemic, Evergreen has implemented a new self-guided tour option through a platform called Rently. The touring system works hand-in-hand with online leasing software. Interested renters can take a virtual tour on Evergreen's website.
For more information, contact McGee at (912) 400-4963, by email at evergreenatfivepoints-cm@pegasusresidential.com, or online at www.evergreenatfivepoints.com.
