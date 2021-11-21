SGMC welcomes Dr. Jessica White
VALDOSTA – Dr. Jessica White, D.O., in the specialty of internal medicine, has joined South Georgia Medical Center.
White joins Valdosta Family Medicine and will be seeing patients in the practice and will also see patients at SGMC through its hospitalist program, Apogee, hospital officials said in a statement.
White received her medical degree from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, Alabama. She completed her internal medicine residency at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, where she was the chief internal medicine resident.
She is board certified in internal medicine through the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is a member of American College of Physicians and Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association.
She said she is interested in bridging health disparities and places heavy emphasis on preventative medicine.
White is married to Dr. Taylor Martin. In her free time, she said she enjoys spending time with her husband and their rat terrier, Aizen. Her hobbies include musical theatre, painting, spending time outdoors/camping and gardening.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Sport & Print Warehouse cuts ribbon
REMERTON – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sport & Print Warehouse, 1823 Plum St.
Offering one of the largest retail selections of officially licensed sports team (NFL, NCAA, NBA, MLB) memorabilia, gifts, and apparel, Sport & Print Warehouse designs and makes T-shirts, signs, banners and decals, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Cheryl Revis, owner, said she loves to help people and enjoys talking to customers about their favorite sports team.
“We offer an assortment of products customers may need to make their occasion a success. We provide a straightforward experience for those who know exactly what they want or that one-on-one experience for those that need guidance,” Revis said.
Sport & Print Warehouse has partnered with Ink Soft, an e-commerce platform for branded merchandise, to host online stores for nonprofit organizations or businesses interested in fundraising events but may not have the time or resources to manage it, chamber representatives said.
For more information, contact Cheryl Revis at (229) 437-8602.
Recoil cuts ribbon for laser tag
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Recoil Trampoline Park, 3103 N. Ashley St., for the opening of its new laser-tag experience.
Recoil Trampoline Park is the area’s only indoor trampoline park for families and children, chamber representatives said. The 30,000-square-foot indoor jumping, bouncing, swinging and dunking park "provides non-stop entertainment for children, teenagers and parents."
Now, Recoil offers a laser-tag experience.
“Our brand-new 'Save the Base' laser tag experience is our nod to our friends at Moody Air Force Base. It includes interactive A10 and HH-60 replicas where civilian players defend the base with the Base Defense Group leading the attack,” said Trent Coggins, Recoil owner.
Recoil was voted Best Party Place by readers of The Valdosta Daily Times in 2020 and 2021, Best of Georgia – Family Entertainment Place by the Georgia Business Journal in 2021 and Small Business of the Month by the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce in 2021.
“The chamber has been extremely supportive in every aspect of our growth. We are proud of our continuing relationship,” Coggins said.
For more information, contact Trent Coggins at (229) 262-7887.
Balmer Appliance cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Balmer Appliance & More, 2803 N. Ashley St.
"The new appliance store is family and veteran-owned, offering affordable, quality appliances with friendly, honest customer service," chamber representatives said in a statement.
Candy Balmer, Balmer Appliance & More owner, was born and raised in Lowndes County. An accomplished business partner in the area, she has served in leadership roles in the local automotive industry since 2009, chamber representatives said.
Her husband, Damon Balmer, was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in 1990. Returning home to the area in 2009, their son, Frank Balmer, was an honor graduate of the 2016 Lowndes High School graduating class.
“Through our own experiences when appliance shopping, we knew we wanted to deliver better prices than the big box stores, better products than the other guys and better customer service than anyone else. We also knew we wanted to support the local community while being a part of its economic growth,” Balmer said.
For more information, contact Candy Balmer at (229) 262- 4256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.