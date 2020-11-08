Social worker named Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Ashleigh Hicks, social worker at the SGMC Lakeland Villa, as the hospital hero during the Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
Hicks was nominated by a patient’s daughter who said, “Ashleigh has integrity and has demonstrated professionalism in all that she does. She certainly puts her patients first. From the moment my mother entered Lakeland Villa until the time she passed, I always knew that she was in good hands. I knew that she would be treated with compassion and supported in a way that would allow her to flourish. My mother trusted Ashleigh and felt that she genuinely cared about her.”
“Although this award is based on a single nomination, if you spoke to anyone who works with Ashleigh, they would echo these comments," Geoff Hardy, SGMC Lakeland Villa Administrator, said. "That’s just who Ashleigh is and we are proud to have her on our team.”
A&M named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored A&M Self Storage as the Leading Business of the Week.
For the past 38 years, A&M Self Storage "has provided a secure and clean place for customers to store their precious belongings," chamber officials said in a statement. "A&M Self Storage believes in providing a unique and friendly experience to each person they serve."
“I have worked at A&M Self Storage for 26 years and our resident manager, Lynn Chaney, has been here 11 years. During our time here we have assisted many amazing and interesting people,” said Tenya Shaw, office manager. “We enjoy being able to help people and do the very best we can to make their moving experience stress free.”
A&M Self Storage joined the chamber in 1989. Shaw said the chamber has provided A&M Self Storage with many opportunities to highlight the business in the community.
“The chamber is very important in bringing businesses and the community together,” Shaw said.
FilmStory small business of month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented FilmStory with the Small Business of the Month Award.
FilmStory was selected as a winner earlier in the year, but due to COVID-19, the presentation was put off, chamber officials said in a statement. The chamber and First Commerce Credit Union have begun safely making up Small Business of the Month award presentations and "are more excited than ever to recognize such worthy establishments."
The mission behind FilmStory is to provide opportunities, training and resources to content creators, businesses and organizations alike "to create purposeful and solution-minded video content."
FilmStory motto: “Tell your story with confidence!”
“In the 21st century, everyone has the ability to open their phone and press record, but quite frankly, that is not enough,” said Damian Grey, owner.
FilmStory focuses on the purpose of the video before anything else, chamber officials said.
“We aim to identify with extreme clarity how the business we are working with is a solution to their customers’ problem. Without that desire in the forefront of our minds, we may as well be another millennial with an iPhone,” Grey said.
Grey has contributed a lot to the video production community, having been recognized as a silver sponsor for the Azalea Festival and for his service on the Wiregrass Technical College media and film advisory board.
Grey was also a presenter at the 2019 Valdosta State Small Business Development Center marketing event as well as the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber YEA! event. He is also a videography instructor at the Annette Howell Turner Center of the Arts.
Welch named vice president
VALDOSTA – Richard Welch has joined the Colony Bank as vice president, commercial banker for its Valdosta market. Welch will report to Eddie Smith, regional president.
Welch has 13 years of banking experience in the Valdosta market, having served the past eight years as a vice president and commercial lender for Synovus Bank, bank representatives in a statement.
Prior banking experience includes serving as business service officer for BB&T’s mid-south region, which included Valdosta, and as a commercial lender for the Southern Georgia Regional Commission.
Welch has a bachelor of business administration in management from Valdosta State University and has been certified by the National Development Council as an economic development finance professional.
He serves as co-chair for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County executive board and as a member of the board of the Greater Valdosta United Way. Welch and his wife, Megan, have two boys, Carter and Rhett, and are members of the Park Avenue Methodist Church.
His hobbies including serving as a coach at Future Sports in baseball, football, basketball and soccer, as well as playing golf and hunting.
“Richard is a great addition to the talented team of bankers serving our Valdosta market," Smith said. "His broad range of banking and lending experience, especially in servicing loans for the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Economic Development Administration will be valuable in servicing the diverse needs of clients in and around Valdosta. We welcome Richard to the Colony Bank team and look forward to his contributions to meeting our commercial customer needs efficiently and effectively in this expanding market.”
Hillman recognized for extraordinary care
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center presented Heather Hillman with its BEE Award which stands for “Being Extraordinary Everyday.”
Hillman, a patient care tech on 5 West, was nominated for her patient advocacy and attention to detail, hospital officials said.
The nomination read, “Heather is a fantastic tech. She recognized a patient had a status change, took vitals and noted they were very abnormal. Not only did she escalate the situation to get the patient appropriate care, she also stayed with the patient to help comfort him as he was awaiting transfer to another unit.”
The BEE Award is presented monthly and recognizes staff members who support the role of a nurse, which includes patient care technicians, nursing assistants and medical assistants. Nomination criteria includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge.
