Southern Eggs cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Southern Eggs with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its rebranding and the beginning of a new era.
Once known as The Egg and I, Southern Eggs is a place where dining and Southern hospitality meet.
“It’s a place that brings families together around an amazing experience to keep them coming back again and again,” said Sara Leff, owner and general manager. “I personally love what I do because I get to know the community that makes all of this possible. I love creating experiences for individuals or families that make them leave with a smile.”
Southern Eggs is "passionate about providing their guests with a great experience and one that will keep the guests happy," chamber officials said.
“Our business offers an upscale breakfast and lunch experience that isn’t necessarily available elsewhere," Leff said. "We focus on guests first and our priority is always making our guests happy.”
Southern Eggs is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber.
“The chamber has done wonders for helping us maintain who we are as a business – supporting us in different endeavors, helping us become a 'new' restaurant, and let people know what we’re all about,” Leff said.
Southern Eggs is planning to ask guests their opinions on menu items or seasonal favorites, chamber officials said.
For more information about Southern Eggs, visit 2953 A N. Ashley Street or call (229) 253-1210.
Gatlin Mortuary cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Gatlin Mortuary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate becoming a member of the chamber and its grand opening.
James Gatlin, the owner, is "passionate about helping families get through one of their most difficult times," chamber officials said.
“Our business serves families before and after their loss. I love doing what I do because it allows families to trust me with their most precious loved one,” Gatlin said.
Gatlin said Valdosta has a special place in his heart.
“I located my business here because I was born and raised in Valdosta. I feel I must give back to my community through funeral service,” he said.
He said what sets Gatlin Mortuary from other funeral homes is the staff is built on teamwork and love.
“We are down-to-earth people that want to help families at their worst times. We display love here at all times,” he said.
Gatlin Mortuary is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. Gatlin said he appreciates the chamber assisting him with the grand opening.
For more information, call (229) 247-4141 or visit 500 E. Alden Ave.
Chancy named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Chancy Drugs as the Leading Business of the Week.
Chancy Drugs was established in 1966 by Hubert and Sue Chancy as a single location community pharmacy in their hometown, Hahira, chamber officials said. Now operating under the leadership of the Chancys' two sons, Hugh and Bert, Chancy Drugs remains a family-owned, locally operated, independent pharmacy business, chamber officials said.
Hugh Chancy, in particular, said he is excited about the direction of the pharmacy.
"We take great pride in being an independent pharmacy. Over 50 years ago, our father founded this business on two principles," Chancy said.
"One, maintaining the highest integrity in every area of business, and two, treating every patient like they are a member of our family, and we remain focused on maintaining those two standards today," he said.
Chancy is always looking for new ways to make his customers' lives easier, so Chancy Drugs has recently developed a new program called Chancy Drug ReadyMed, chamber officials said.
"For patients living with complicated chronic conditions, it can be difficult to understand or remember medication instructions." Chancy said. “To help ensure every patient is properly taking the correct medication at the right time every day, Chancy Drugs offers medication synchronization and adherence packaging through the company's VIP program called Chancy Drugs ReadyMed."
Chancy Drugs ReadyMed uses a medication synchronization program designed to help patients save time and eliminate multiple trips to the pharmacy by having all prescriptions filled at the same time every month, chamber officials said.
These innovations have led Chancy Drugs to receive numerous accolades, such as winning best pharmacy for five years in a row since 2015 at the Best of South Georgia awards sponsored by The Valdosta Daily Times.
Pharmacist Beth Rountree, who works at the location in Hahira, has nothing but glowing reviews for the company.
"Being a member of the Chancy Drugs family for the past 23 years has been a true blessing," she said. "The company's core values – caring, committed and community – embody every reason I wanted to become a pharmacist."
Chancy Drugs is a member of the chamber giving it credit for lasting success.
"Chancy Drugs has been a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce for many years," Chancy said.
"The chamber has been instrumental in helping locally owned businesses, like ours, to prosper. They offer many key networking opportunities and resources that promote small businesses in our community, and we are grateful for the support they provide."
For more information about Chancy Drugs, visit its main location at 205 E. Main St., Hahira, or call (229) 245-9922.
Bewley earns Community Preparedness award
VALDOSTA – Lauren Bewley, Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District’s emergency preparedness director, recently received the Michael Terwilliger Community Preparedness Leadership Award.
The award is named for Michael Terwilliger who served as South Health District’s emergency coordinator from 2002-13.
He "was a staunch believer in developing community partnerships as a successful way to prepare his community," health officials said. "Mike passed suddenly a few years ago and this award is presented at the statewide Georgia Department of Public Health Emergency Coordination meeting in his name every year."
The Michael Terwilliger Community Preparedness Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have embodied the spirit of Terwilliger's work by establishing and/or furthering effective partnerships and collaboration related to preparedness and response activities within the public health and health-care communities, health officials said.
“Lauren exemplifies the spirit of the award, and of Mike’s work, through her leadership within our district and her commitment to forming partnerships that help us serve and protect our communities during times of emergency. We are proud to have Lauren as part of our team and are honored to bring the Michael Terwilliger award back home,” said Dr. William R. Grow, district health director.
