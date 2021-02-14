Parrish named Colony deposit director
VALDOSTA— Colony Bank has announced that Joy Parrish has joined the company as director of deposit operations.
Parrish has more than 35 years of banking experience, bank representatives said in a statement. Most recently, she was with Southeastern Credit Union serving as vice president of operations. Prior to that, she was senior vice president, deposit operations officer with Renasant Bank, director of deposit operations for Heritage Bank of the South and servicenter manager for Ameris Bank.
She is a past member of the Southern operations and technology committee for the Georgia Bankers Association. She resides in Moultrie with her husband, Greg, and two daughters, Julie and Ashley.
“We are very pleased to add Joy to our team. Her extensive experience in banking operations will allow us to continue to offer best practices and better serve our clients," said Kimberly C. Dockery, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "We welcome Joy to Colony Bank and look forward to her contributions as we strive to be the number one choice for our community’s banking needs.”
SGMC welcomes Dr. Cross
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center and its campuses and affiliates have announced Dr. Kimberly Cross, MD, in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology as one of the newest members of its medical staff.
Cross joins Southern OB/GYN and will be seeing patients in that practice and at SGMC, hospital officials said in a statement.
Cross received her bachelor of science from Xavier University of Louisiana and her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Georgetown University Hospital at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, where she served as administrative chief resident.
She is married to Alonzo "Lonnie" Ramsey III who is an ACC football official and a high school teacher. In her free time, she said she enjoys spending time with family and friends, gardening, shopping and cooking.
South Georgia Medical Center currently has 18 obstetricians on its medical staff.
For more information on SGMC’s obstetrics and gynecological services, visit sgmc.org.
Whitfield named certification specialist
VALDOSTA – Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community announced that Chaplain Bertrum Whitfield has accepted the invitation to serve as a certification Specialist for the Board of Chaplaincy Certification, an affiliate of the Association of Professional Chaplains.
Whitfield is the full-time chaplain for Presbyterian Home going on 10 years, and volunteers with BCCI, officials said in a statement. The BCCI is a national, not-for-profit 501(c)(6) that certifies professional chaplains to established national qualifications.
As a certification specialist, Whitfield will serve on several committees to help insure that all committee interviews are being conducted in a way that follows BCCI policies and procedures and offers a fair and open space for candidates to demonstrate their competencies, officials said.
The Rev. Jana Troutman-Miller, chair, BCCI Commission on Certification, said BCCI extended the invitation to Whitfield "because of his dedication and commitment to walking alongside candidates who are seeking board or associate certification, as well as his understanding of the process," officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.