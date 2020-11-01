South Georgia Athletics Club celebrates new location
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored the South Georgia Athletic Club with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new location.
SGAC has been "training exceptional wrestlers since 2003 and is excited to be able to continue training at their new facility," chamber officials said in a statement.
“We knew it was only fitting to celebrate this wonderful accomplishment with a symbolic gesture, and what better way to do it than with a ribbon-cutting ceremony surrounded by the people that made it possible — our wrestling family,” said Jason Griner, head coach.
Wrestling is a big part of what it does, but more importantly, the main goal is “developing strong, disciplined, honorable young men and women and providing opportunities for them to achieve as much as they possibly can in life and on the mat,” Griner said. “That is a big part of SGAC’s existence — to provide opportunities that many of us never had.”
SGAC is a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteer coaches and parents that are dedicated to providing young men and women opportunities to become their best self through the sport of wrestling, chamber officials said. It also offers scholarships for students needing assistance.
"SGAC is proud of their athletes that have been named all-Americans, state champions, state placers, national champions and national placers," chamber officials said. "Their wrestlers have been successful in other countries as well, and many have gone on to compete in college, including NCWA, JUCO, D2 and D1 programs, and the USOC Greco-Roman training program. Several of their young men and women have also pursued careers in all branches of the United States Armed Services."
“Likewise, we are proud of our wrestlers who have become productive citizens, fathers and mothers, and continue to contribute to our society every day, both here and abroad,” Griner said. “In addition, we are the only true USA Wrestling program in this area, dedicating our focus to being a part of USA Wrestling exclusively.”
SGAC looks forward to hosting at least two USA Wrestling tournaments this season at its new building.
BPC Plasma, Inc., sponsors the chamber Ambassador committee.
For more information, call (229) 251-0264, or visit 4615-C Valnorth Drive.
Empanadas named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Empanadas and More as the Leading Business of the Week.
"Empanadas and More is Valdosta’s premier spot for all things empanadas, arepas, burritos and more," chamber officials said in a statement. "Having recently celebrated their seventh anniversary, Empanadas and More is excited to continue offering the community with high-quality cuisine and outstanding customer service."
Like other small businesses and restaurants, the ongoing pandemic has caused many hardships, but that did not stop Empanadas and More, chamber officials said.
“Crises like this create moments of fear and uncertainty among other things but I have learned that it’s in times like these when great opportunities present themselves,” said Alberto Sanchez, owner.
Plans are in place to permanently close the dining area, which will allow Alberto and employees to focus on improving logistics, introducing new product lines and offering more employment opportunities, chamber officials said. Takeout will, of course, still be available.
“I am passionate about what I do. I can say that my hobby is my work, though it doesn’t feel like work. I have the opportunity of working with my family and serving our great community of Valdosta, which has accepted us and helped us get to where we are,” Sanchez said.
Empanadas and More "loves being a member of the Valdosta chamber and participating in all it has to offer," chamber officials said.
“Because of the Valdosta chamber, we are able to say that we are ‘on the map,'" Sanchez said.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Marcotek Digital Office Solutions.
For more information, call (229) 245-5355 or visit 402C Northside Drive.
Mediacom employees recognized for service
VALDOSTA – Mediacom Communications recognized six Valdosta area employees who achieved high-performance rankings companywide and demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.
The Mediacom employees serve in positions that include customer service representatives, IT administrators, sales representatives and internet technical representatives. Antoinette Brown, Valdosta, Rose Williams, Valdosta, Rodger Current, Valdosta, Cody Turner, Hahira, Kristin Huffmaster, Hahira and Tony Dillion, Valdosta, earned the recognition, Mediacom representatives said in a statement.
Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,500 people, and the award recipients were among 183 employees recognized for achieving high-performance marks in 2020. Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.
Alexander named chief HR officer
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes Brenda Alexander, SHRM-SCP, to its senior leadership team as vice president and chief human resource officer.
Alexander comes to Valdosta with more than 20 years of experience in human resources and organizational development within health systems, hospital officials said in a statement. The last five years she has served as the regional vice president for human resources as SSM Health in Southern Illinois.
Alexander earned her bachelor of science in organizational leadership from Greenville College and her master of science in technology with a focus on training and development from Eastern Illinois University. She also received her certificate in work performance improvement and is a senior certified professional with the Society for Human Resources Management.
Alexander and her husband, Jay, have been married for 30 years and have two adult daughters and seven grandchildren. In her spare time, she said she enjoys reading and gardening. She said she is excited to be in South Georgia and working with an organization that serves such a vital role in its community, hospital officials said.
Derakhshan joins SGMC Cardiology
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced Daryoosh Derakhshan, DO, interventional and general cardiology, has joined SGMC Cardiology.
SGMC Cardiology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the largest multi-specialty group in the region, hospital officials said in a statement.
Derakhshan comes to Valdosta from Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, Fla., where he completed his internship, residency, and cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships. He received his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Davie, Fla.
Derakhshan is board certified in cardiology, echocardiography, cardiovascular computed tomography and nuclear cardiology, hospital officials said. He received his certification as a registered physician in vascular interpretation which documents the "highest standard in vascular ultrasound interpretation," hospital officials said.
Derakhshan offers a vast array of cardiac interventions and treatments. Some of which include adult congenital heart disease, treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia, congestive heart failure diagnosis and management, cardiomyopathies, stable ischemic heart disease, coronary artery disease, percutaneous coronary artery intervention, coronary artery atherectomy, coronary artery imaging, peripheral arterial disease diagnosis and intervention, patent foramen ovale closure, and transthoracic and transesophageal echocardiography.
“I am very excited to be joining the South Georgia Medical Center family and taking part in the excellent care that is being provided to the community," he said. "I have had the privilege to live in the City of Valdosta over the past month and have been encouraged by the kindness and openness of everyone I have met. I am enthused to be welcomed and given the opportunity to provide care for the community."
To schedule an appointment with Derakhshan, call (229) 433-8160. SGMC Cardiology is located on the third floor of the SGMC Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St.
