E-Travel Anytime named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named E-Travel Anytime, 100 N. Patterson St., the June Small Business of the Month.
Paul and Cindy Hotchkiss opened E-Travel Anytime in January 2019 and have since become certified as all-inclusive resort, theme park, family travel and group travel experts, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“If you desire a weekend get-a-way or your bucket list destination, we help you work out the details to allow you time to prepare to enjoy your time away. We handle all of your reservation bookings and can process payments on your behalf,” Cindy Hotchkiss, owner, said.
"Their team proudly represents well-known travel companies like Carnival, Sandals, Holland America Line and Windstar Cruises," chamber representatives said.
“Paul and I are active members of the Valdosta chamber. I have been an ambassador volunteer for many years, and we both enjoy attending the events the chamber organizes, which truly benefit our local community,” Hotchkiss said.
For more information, contact Hotchkiss at (229) 300-3691, by email at cindy@etravelanytime.com, or online at www.etravelanytime.com.
Hug In A Mug cuts ribbon for second location
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce helped Hug In A Mug Coffee Company celebrate the opening of its second location at 1301 Baytree Road.
Mike Scott, owner, opened the first location in December 2017 at 4165 Bemiss Road, chamber representatives said in a statement, adding, "five years later, he’s proud to offer their friendly service across town."
“We offer espresso drinks, smoothies, teas, pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches. We’re excited to offer 84 flavors of Italian ice and nine flavors of soft-serve ice cream later this month at both locations. In addition, we will offer gelati, where we layer your choice of Italian ice and soft serve,” Scott said.
Scott said his business differs from the competition because his team bakes its products in-house.
“Most coffee shops order pre-made items and reheat them," Scott said. "Our most popular Hawaiian banana nut bread is baked in-house and comes from our personal recipe.”
For more information, contact Scott at (229) 262-7680, by email at pms_ptac@yahoo.com, or online at www.facebook.com/huginamugcoffee.
