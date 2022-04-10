Chick named client services director
VALDOSTA — As the new director of client services at Bush Wealth Management, Jessica Chick is responsible for working closely with new and existing clients to “ensure they receive world-class service and support,” company representatives said in a statement.
“Chick is passionate about helping serve clients and believes it to be the backbone of any business,” according to the firm. “She is eager and ready to step into her role to assist our clients' needs.”
Chick was born and raised in Fitzgerald. She has a bachelor of science in business of finance. She is a licensed property and casualty agent and has experience in the financial industry.
She lives in Hahira, after moving back to the area seven years ago. She attends the Porch Community Church in Valdosta. In her spare time, she said she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading and going to the beach.
Bush Wealth Management is located at 2918 N. Oak St., Suite B.
Barnes Drug Store named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech group named Barnes Drug Store, 200 S. Patterson St., the Leading Business of the Week.
Founded in 1909 by Charles W. Barnes, Barnes Drug Store is a fourth-generation, family-owned business with a rich history in Downtown Valdosta, chamber representatives said in a statement.
The pharmacy offers medication reconciliation, nutrient depletion consultations, health coaching and nutritional genetic testing with included consultations.
“Though we’ve been serving our community for 113 years, we were recently able to support and serve our community with 4,000 COVID vaccines. Our team transitioned over 200 COVID patients home from South Georgia Medical Center on home oxygen therapy, offering a pharmacist-recommended immuno-boosting supplement regimen,” Elke Schultz, cultural communications coordinator, said.
In addition to serving patients through pharmacy services, Barnes has raised and donated more than $208,000 to charitable organizations in the community, chamber representatives said.
“Working for Barnes has allowed me to expand my clinical skills through true patient care and not just fill prescriptions. We have the support and are encouraged by the Barnes family to deliver high-touch quality care. In addition to being patient-focused, Barnes is family-focused and promotes work-life balance and time with my kids. Mr. Charlie has been an integral part of my growth as a pharmacist, and one of the many reasons I love Barnes,” Olivia Steltenpohl, pharmacist in charge, said.
“Our chamber has been a great resource for our business in connecting us to the business community, facilitating many great long-lasting partnerships," Schultz said. "They are always eager to support our fundraising efforts via their newsletters and other communications. We are thankful to have a chamber team to ensure we can maximize our membership benefits, always ensuring we are informed of opportunities available to us.”
For more information, contact Schultz at (229) 242-1925 or online at www.barneshc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.