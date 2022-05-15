Business Briefs

Labor Finders named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Labor Finders Valdosta, 2717 Windemere Drive, Suite C, the Leading Business of the Week.
Labor Finders is a "full-service staffing agency that provides a complete payroll service line for clients," chamber representatives said in a statement.
"We have been in business for almost 30 years here in Valdosta and we put 100-plus employees to work daily in Lowndes, Brooks, Cook and the Lanier County areas," said Jason Page, branch manager.
Recently, the business has implemented a new payroll software that allows for more client control, offering digital on-boarding for new employees from remote locations, chamber representatives said.
Page said he loves his job because "we have new employees and clients to serve every day. There are exciting challenges and contests to keep us engaged, and we never have the same day twice."
A chamber member since 1998, Page said Labor Finders' membership has increased its exposure in the community through various networking opportunities such as Business After Hours, ribbon-cutting ceremonies and Leading Business of the Week.
For more information, contact Page at (229) 244-4302, by email at valdostalf@gmail.com, or online at www.laborfinders.com/browse-jobs/ga/valdosta/.
