Smalltown Broadcasting cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Smalltown Broadcasting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for its relocation and new facility.
Smalltown Broadcasting currently consists of four radio stations, three in South Georgia and one in Florida. The Valdosta station Talk 92.1 hosts Scott James Matheson, owner of Small Town Broadcasting’s show, "The Scott James Show."
Jessica Knight, office manager, said acquiring the new studio has given the company the equipment it needs to take it to new heights.
“We plan to utilize our new video production room, which will allow our customers to provide a fresh take on advertising,” Knight said.
“We strive to be the voice of the community and to help them be heard. We have local guests on the show daily. We discuss local news, and we value the community’s feedback,” she said.
Matheson is also the new president of Leadership Lowndes.
Smalltown Broadcasting is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce. "The Scott James Show" even features a 30-minute session specifically dedicated to the chamber twice a month, chamber officials said.
“The chamber has helped to increase our profile, introduce us to businesses and business owners, and offered us many referrals throughout the years. We’re so glad to have the opportunity to share this celebration of our new location with our community and friends,” Knight said.
For more information about Smalltown Broadcasting, call (229) 259-9301 or visit the company at 2325 U.S. Highway 84 East.
CBD Store cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Your CBD Store, Valdosta with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for its grand opening and provided education in the Valdosta-Lowndes community about CBD products.
Established by Dr. Shane and Kristen Sikes, Your CBD Store is devoted to helping customers find the product to help their needs in a comfortable and welcoming environment, chamber officials said.
“We are the only dedicated CBD retail store in Valdosta,” Dr. Kristen Sikes said. “We are committed to helping each customer find what fits their needs, and CBD products come in various forms and dosages to help meet those needs. We have created a warm, friendly environment where one can sit down and feel comfortable asking questions.”
Dr. Shane and Kristen Sikes are "passionate about educating the community on the benefits of CBD while offering a natural option to help the needs of people," chamber officials said.
“We love this business because we are different," Dr. Kristen Sikes said. "Our products are high quality, our products and our brand are transparent. We have created a space where people can come in and speak with us one on one and leave knowing they can contact us any time with any additional questions or concerns. We get to share and educate our community on the therapeutic benefits of CBD and offer a natural option to help meet their needs.”
Your CBD Store is a new member of the chamber.
“We have made connections with businesses who have been able to be an excellent referral source for us and us for them,” Dr. Kristen Sikes said. “We have gotten out of our comfort zone and been able to network and build relationships. We have used the SEEDS Center to provide information to help us market as well. We are excited about the possibilities.”
Your CBD Store recently won awards for the best CBD tincture and best CBD pain cream.
For more information about Your CBD Store visit 1810 Plum St., Suite G, or call (229) 333-8262.
1st America named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored 1st America Home Medical Equipment as the Leading Business of the Week recently.
1st America Home Medical Equipment has provided home medical equipment to Valdosta-Lowndes and surrounding counties for more than 25 years, chamber officials said. It offers a complete line of the latest equipment in the home medical equipment industry.
“Our C-PAP department is fully stocked with over 50 different styles of masks to ensure the proper fit and a good night’s rest," said Brad Bailey, chief executive officer. "Our state-of-the-art C-PAP machines are wi-fi and Bluetooth compatible which allow us to directly dial in to your machine to diagnose leaks, compliance, etc., without the patient ever having to bring their machine to us.”
1st America is "passionate about the customers they serve each day," chamber officials said.
“Helping other people always feels good and we get that opportunity every day,” Bailey said. “Our staff is amazing as well.”
1st America has been a member of the chamber since it opened.
“Being a member of the chamber has given 1st America Home Medical Equipment exposure to opportunities that we otherwise would not get," Bailey said. "The networking opportunities are limitless as well.”
He said joining the chamber is a must for all small-business owners.
For more information, visit 1st America Home Medical Equipment at 428 Northside Drive, or call (229) 242-3433.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Presbyterian Homes welcomes new CEO
VALDOSTA – Presbyterian Homes of Georgia has announced the appointment of Alex Patterson of Athens as the organization's new chief executive officer and president.
Patterson has served Presbyterian Homes for the last 10 years, first as the senior executive director of the Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community in Quitman and more recently as vice president with primary responsibility for the development of the Athens campus of a new Life Plan Community in Oconee County, which is scheduled to open by early 2021, company representatives said.
Patterson has spent his entire professional career in the hospital and health-care industry. He served as a nursing home administrator in South Carolina and Georgia for Pruitt Corporation, Laurel Baye Healthcare and HMR-Advantage Healthcare.
Immediately prior to joining the Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, Patterson served as the chief system officer of South Georgia Medical Center.
He is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business with both a bachelor and master's of business administration.
"The board is thrilled to have Alex Patterson with his broad knowledge of Presbyterian Homes and his keen insight in new and expanding directions in all aspects of senior care as the new leader of Presbyterian Homes of Georgia," said Dr. Glenn Doak of Athens, chair of the board of trustees.
Presbyterian Homes of Georgia was founded in 1949 and operates five facilities for senior care including two Continuing Care Retirement Communities in Quitman and Austell and three HUD apartments in Buckhead, Decatur and Swainsboro.
PHGA is a non-profit Christian ministry in a covenant relationship with the Presbyterian churches of Georgia. Patterson will start Feb. 1, 2020. He is replacing Dr. Frank McElroy Jr., retiring CEO and president, who served in the organization for 48 years.
