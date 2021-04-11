KECH Foundation cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The KECH Foundation celebrated becoming an active member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce itself to the community.
With the question, “How can we help people who can’t afford help?” the KECH Foundation began, chamber officials said in a statement.
The KECH Foundation is a new organization that confronts an old problem. It was formed based on helping those who most need it with addiction or alcoholism but lack the necessary resources, chamber officials said.
Its founders, Kell Elliott and Cal Huxford, are experienced clinicians in the field of substance-abuse treatment with more than two decades of experience. They are also men in long-term recovery who understand the hardships of substance abuse disorder from first-hand experience, chamber officials said.
"With the understanding that addiction and alcoholism are genuine diseases that hijack the brain, the KECH Foundation views individuals with the disorder with compassion," chamber officials said.
"The foundation’s mission is to help people in South-Central Georgia who have been affected by the diseases to rebuild their lives, regain their dignity, and be restored as usefully whole members of the community. Therefore, the foundation intends to implement fundraising opportunities to serve clients and provide the desperately needed care to be restored to health."
As an independent nonprofit organization, the foundation is entirely funded by private donors and can remain objective to make suggestions for clients’ best interests regarding services such as detox or inpatient treatment, chamber officials said.
"KECH hit the ground running during the fall of 2020 when it finally received government approval as a public charity," chamber officials said. "The need for these services is particularly vital amid the pandemic because of the spiraling numbers of overdoses and suicides."
During the last months of 2020, the foundation’s limited staff encountered a total of 387 clients and was able to provide the several services to the people of South-Central Georgia:
Calls/texts/visits: 192, clients educated: 123, family education: 29, community/civic education events: 6, clients referred: 5, scholarships: 2
“The chamber has helped us spread the word about the KECH Foundation and introduce its mission to the local communities,” Elliot and Huxford said in a statement. “We believe that because of our relationship with the chamber, our ability to reach others in the local community will increase, which will enable us to better serve South Georgians in changing their lives.”
For more information on the KECH Foundation, call (229) 415-0295 or visit 108 E. Moore St.
The Chamber Ambassadors can honor success in the business community thanks to program sponsor, BPC Plasma, Inc.
IPG named leading business
VALDOSTA – IPG, Inc., earned the title of Leading Business of the Week from the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
IPG is a small business in the Valdosta area that has been operating since 1976, but the firm chronology dates to 1956, chamber officials said in a statement.
Although it is a small business that provides personal and hometown service, IPG also has active and/or past projects in 35 states in the U.S., as well as Puerto Rico and Central America.
The business has accomplished many projects in the community, including but not limited to Georgia Beer Company, Rainwater Conference Center, 306 North Restaurant, Valdosta Regional Airport, Valdosta State University and McKey Tennis Park.
"Whether the project is big or small, IPG delivers highly engaged performances from beginning to end," chamber officials said.
"The business is unique because every job and client are unique, and there’s more to it than just designing a building. Each project is treated differently to create the clients’ vision to the best of IPG’s ability.
"IPG strives to add distinctive elements that are specific to the client and use of the building. The business searches for the animus loci 'Spirit of the Place' in every job to incorporate something special to make the project speak beyond the initial image."
From high school interns to senior leadership at IPG, all ideas are heard at the inclusive business.
IPG representatives said they believe being a part of the chamber validates businesses to those on the outside of the community and builds a stronger economic core for the Valdosta-Lowndes area.
“Our business in the local area is dependent upon the business and political network,” said Rob Evans of IPG. “The chamber is a catalyst for that network and a forum for the advancement of ideas promoting South Georgia.”
For more information about IPG, call (229) 242-3557 or visit 807 Northwood Park Drive.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.