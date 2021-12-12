Western Auto named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce dedicated the Small Business of the Month Award to Harry B. Anderson’s Western Auto, 204 E. Central Ave.
The Small Business of the Month Award is a program sponsored by First Commerce Credit Union that recognizes businesses with 35 or fewer employees active in the community, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Anderson’s Western Auto has been a chamber member for almost 65 years.
Anderson’s Western Auto was founded in October 1939 and is family owned and operated. It provides home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tires, furniture, automotive repairs, bicycles and select hardware products.
Anderson’s Western Auto offers "convenient, in-house financing options with lenient qualifying requirements that enable their account holders to produce the items necessary for daily life while maximizing their monthly income with payments to fit almost any budget," chamber representatives said.
As one of the few brick-and-mortar “main street” department stores remaining, Anderson’s Western Auto provides a downtown destination with resident experts, chamber representatives said. The owner and proprietor, Bill Anderson, is in the store five days a week helping provide a personal touch that customers do not receive at chain stores.
Western Auto is selective in the brands and products retailed in the store. As a result, it provides three brands of residential washing machines that come standard with a five-year factory warranty. Lawn and garden riding equipment comes with a minimum three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty.
"In addition to quality products at competitive and affordable prices, they offer a one-year complimentary concierge warranty service on serialized and major appliances and free delivery within 20 miles of their store," chamber representatives said.
Anderson said he is proud to support his local community. The executive staff is active in the Brooks / Lowndes Area Rescue Center, where they participate with financial support and donations of goods for the annual auction ball.
As a Valdosta High School alum, Anderson is a season ticket holder for the football games and was previously a Touchdown Club member. The store also extends its support to Lowndes High School baseball, basketball and cheerleading with financial contributions and providing goods to auction.
For more information, contact Bill Anderson, (229) 242-5945.
Peace At Home cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Peace At Home, 115 E. Florida Ave.
Peace At Home is a private home care business, chamber representatives said in a statement. Employees go to clients’ homes and provide personal care needs, assistance with grooming and dressing, meal preparation and light housekeeping.
Above all, Peace At Home provides companion care, chamber representatives said.
Crystal Carter, owner of Peace At Home, considers her most significant accomplishment to be opening her business. As a Lowndes County resident, Carter said she saw many people who needed assistance and she knew she could help them. Peace At Home’s mission is to help people and help them gain their independence back.
“I love helping people. The smiles on their faces and the happy tears they have when I take care of them is the best thing and I enjoy it," Carter said. "Caring for elderly and disabled people is my passion.”
"Peace At Home is unique because its service extends to elderly, disabled and rehab clients," chamber representatives said. "In the future, the company wants to begin accommodating special needs children. Peace At Home thrives on compassion and love when they serve their clients."
Carter said the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce had been an influential aid in helping her get her business plan together and has offered sound advice.
For more information, contact Crystal Carter, (229) 292-8139.
Bajalia & Associates named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Bajalia & Associates, 1810 N. Ashley St., Suite 8, the Leading Business of the Week.
Bajalia & Associates is a full-service real estate appraisal and consulting business, chamber representatives said in a statement.
"Their team performs appraisals on all types of properties, including residential, agricultural, manufacturing and various commercial properties," chamber representatives said. "Clients include banks, mortgage companies, lawyers, accountants and the private sector."
Owner Freddie Bajalia has grown the business through the years from a one-person operation to five employees.
“I was born and raised in Valdosta and my family has been in the real estate business since the early 1960s. I love the Valdosta area and I have enjoyed seeing the growth over my years in the real estate industry,” Bajalia said.
Bajalia added the chamber has had a positive influence on the growth of his business, giving exposure and helping make contacts for his business.
For more information, contact Freddie Bajalia, (229) 293-0065.
