McKinnon named Employee of the Month
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta named Nathan "Mr. Nate" McKinnon of the Public Works Department as the Employee of the Month.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson honored McKinnon during a recent Valdosta City Council meeting.
McKinnon "is an outstanding example of punctuality and dependability," city officials said in a statement. "He provides superior service with his attention to detail while providing outstanding custodial care to city facilities. His commitment and attention to detail while providing custodial care are above and beyond excellent. His dedication has provided first-class facilities for City of Valdosta events and its citizens."
This year, the city strategic initiatives summit was held at The Woman’s Building. McKinnon took the lead in completing many tasks in the preparation of the facility and its grounds to meet the deadline of this event, city officials said.
After the building and the grounds were beautified, he continued to assist with other tasks that were out of his normal duties. Because of his perseverance the deadline was met allowing for a successful event, city officials said. He also kept the facility in pristine condition throughout the summit.
"Nate is a true role model as he represents the city daily during his interactions with visitors and citizens while maintaining city facilities," city officials said. "City leadership consistently receives numerous words of praise from city employees complimenting Nate’s dedication in maintaining the appearance of both City Hall and the City Hall Annex as he fills in when requested. Nate’s actions display great dedication and a 'service-before-self' attitude both of which are superb qualities and says a lot about his commitment."
Carter named Forbes best-In-state wealth advisor
VALDOSTA – Frank Carter III, managing director investments, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Valdosta has been recognized on the Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list by Forbes for 2022.
He was also recognized in 2020 and 2021.
This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed, according to a company statement.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors,” Carter said. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”
Carter has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Valdosta State University and earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
Carter may be contacted at (229) 259-7844: frank.carter@wfa.com: or www.frankcarter3.wfadv.com
Clinical vice presidents named
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced the promotion of Cherise Giddens, BSN, RN, and Tina Miller, MSN, RN, NE-BC, to clinical vice presidents for the health system, hospital officials said in a statement.
Giddens has been with SGMC’s leadership team since 2012, serving as the assistant chief nursing officer for the past five years. In her position as vice president of clinical nursing, Giddens will provide administrative oversight for multiple services to include women and children's, medical/surgical, critical care and nursing clinical resources.
Miller has served as the administrative director for the emergency department since 2018. In her new role as vice president of clinical operations, she will provide administrative oversight for the entire continuum of emergency care services to include emergency departments across all campuses, emergency medical services, emergency operations management, urgent care and perioperative services.
"SGMC's health system is growing very quickly and we are pleased to have Cherise and Tina in these leadership positions to help advance services and provide the very best patient experience across all areas," said Randy Smith, SGMC vice president, chief nursing officer and chief operations officer.
