SGMC recognizes Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored six nurses as Hospital Heroes at the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board meeting earlier this month.
The honorees were registered nurses who have been working on SGMC’s COVID-19 patient floors since the virus hit Lowndes County six months ago, hospital officials said in a statement.
Honorees included Shemika Moss and Heather Castleberry from 5T, Shane Ashcroft and Nick McKenney from 4T, and Karrie Hollis and Bridgette Walker from 4S. The nurses accepted the recognition on behalf of their fellow nursing colleagues.
“These nurses have experienced many difficult, exhausting and long shifts as SGMC has risen to meet the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randy Smith, chief nursing officer.
To date, SGMC nurses have cared for more than 600 COVID-19 positive patients.
Smith said the nurses have “facilitated communication with patient’s loved ones when they could not be with them, provided shoulders to grieve upon for those who could be present and served as angels to those who needed it most. They have been a beacon of hope and strength during some of the most difficult and sacred moments in the lives of our patients and families.”
“Thank you for your commitment and dedication; thank you for your compassion, collaboration and courage; thank you for providing exceptional patient care and, perhaps, most importantly, thank you for giving us hope and bringing light during these times of uncertainty and fear,” Smith said. “We are beyond fortunate to have each one of you as a part of our team. You have helped us to become stronger. You have brought out the ‘together’ in each of us.”
Dr. Sid Staton commended the group, stating he has witnessed their resolve and exceptional teamwork first-hand. Dr. Brian Griner echoed the sentiment, saying he’s truly seen everyone rise to the occasion and he couldn’t be more proud.
The group received a standing ovation.
State Farm/Crawford named leading business
VALDOSTA– The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored State Farm Insurance/Angie Crawford as a Leading Business of the Week.
Established in 2007, State Farm Insurance/Angie Crawford offers all lines of insurance such as auto insurance, home insurance, etc.
State Farm Insurance/Angie Crawford "is continuously striving to offer exceptional customer service during a time that has challenged the entire world," chamber officials said in a statement.
“So much of our business is face-to-face, we are learning new ways to build long-distant relationships with our customers while still providing that local presence and reassuring hand for help when we are needed,” said Jennifer Orr, office manager.
State Farm Insurance/Angie Crawford is a well-recognized business in the community, chamber officials said. In 2017, it was named the Members’ Choice Award winner.
State Farm Insurance has been an involved member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce since 2007.
Orr said State Farm Insurance has taken advantage of the networking opportunity the chamber has offered; these opportunities have helped establish strong business relationships.
“The chamber has been an incubator and birthplace for a lot of organizations that not only create jobs here, but also give back to this same community that they are housed in," Orr said. "Because of the integral work the chamber does, we have been made aware of numerous volunteer opportunities to give back to our community.”
For more information, visit www.angiecrawford.com or call (229) 242-0855.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Lighting Concepts named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Lighting Concepts as a Leading Business of the Week.
Lighting Concepts is a lighting showroom and design center offering lights for both interior and exterior designs for residential and commercial use, chamber officials said in a statement. In addition to lighting, Lighting Concepts offers mirrors, artwork, ceiling fans, medallions, door and cabinet hardware, accessories, etc.
The store offers more than 150 product lines serving the retail, design, contractor and electrical industries.
Lighting Concepts "takes pride in providing outstanding customer service," chamber officials said. "Their interior design team is ready and excited to answer any questions and offer help through the design process."
“We love helping our customers design and create a beautiful, as well as comfortable space to suit their style,” said Jessica Harvey, design and sales representative.
Lighting Concepts is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Harvey said the chamber has provided opportunities to meet, network and build relationships with other local businesses.
For more information, visit www. lightingconceptsllc.com or call (229) 249-8158.
