Longhorn named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Longhorn Steakhouse as the Leading Business of the Week.
For 23 years, Longhorn Steakhouse has "remained committed to providing outstanding food service to Valdosta-Lowndes County community," chamber officials said.
“We are proud of the products and service we deliver to the community,” said Dominy Champagne, manager. “Longhorn Steakhouse provides a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere whether you’re coming from the water park or celebrating a special occasion.”
Longhorn Steakhouse is "passionate about helping the people of Valdosta by actively participating in several charities in the area," chamber officials said.
Champagne said the restaurant is a partner with work-based learning programs.
“In August, Longhorn will enter a partnership with Georgia Beer Company and host Dining for Dollars events this fall to support local charities,” he said.
Longhorn Steakhouse is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber unites all businesses and helps bridge the gap between us to create a more unified community,” Champagne said. “They network people from different industries to create a stronger Valdosta/Lowndes County, encourage communication and partnership; they go above and beyond to promote and support local business.”
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Walmart pick-up service celebrated
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Walmart with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of its online grocery pick-up service.
"Walmart is making grocery shopping more convenient than ever before with a few clicks from your mobile device," chamber officials said.
With the Walmart grocery app, a customer can select items needed, schedule a pick-up time, park in one of the grocery pick-up stalls, notify the store upon arrival and allow the Walmart associate to put the order in the vehicle.
In addition to the grocery pick-up service, Walmart will offer online grocery delivery service in October, said David Adams, store manager.
Walmart is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber is always supportive of new initiative services,” Adams said.
For more information, visit Walmart, 3274 Inner Perimeter Road, or call (229) 253-0312.
