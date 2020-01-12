Coleman Talley promotes attorneys
VALDOSTA – Coleman Talley LLP announced that associate attorneys Edward Cochran and Ryan Spell have been elected to the partnership effective Jan. 1.
“Both of these attorneys have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the highest level of client service and continue to cultivate a workplace environment where ideas and people have an opportunity to flourish,” said Justin Scott, managing partner. “The firm’s admission of these new partners reflects our commitment to organic growth, and we look forward to their continued success and leadership as partners of the firm.”
Cochran is a partner practicing in the firm’s Valdosta office, according to firm representatives. Cochran concentrates his practice in commercial real estate, commercial transactions, affordable housing and banking. He has significant experience representing both developers and lenders in commercial real estate transactions.
A native of Bainbridge, Cochran received his B.B.A. in both real estate and marketing from the University of Georgia in 2000, and his J.D. cum laude from Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law in 2013. He is a member of the real estate section of the Georgia Bar Association.
Prior to practicing law, Cochran worked in the real-estate industry focusing on commercial real estate brokerage, development and asset management.
Spell is a partner in the Atlanta office whose law practice focuses on the areas of commercial real estate and secured real estate lending, firm representatives said. Pursuant to this practice, he assists clients in the financing, acquisition, development and disposition of commercial real estate, with an emphasis in multi-family, and assists financial institutions in closing secured loan transactions.
A native of Hahira, Spell graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of arts in political science in 2006. He obtained his master of public administration from the University of Georgia in 2008 and his juris doctor degree in 2011 from Mercer University. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the American Bar Association.
Allen retires from Langdale Forest
VALDOSTA – Following 36 years of dedicated and loyal service, Charles Allen retired from Langdale Forest Products Company Dec 31.
During his initial years of employment, Allen worked in several positions until finding his calling as a lumber shipping supervisor in 1990.
He served our country honorably in Iraq for 22 months during Operation Iraqi Freedom and has since retired from the Army National Guard, company representatives said.
"Charles built relationships with everyone he encountered and was quick to volunteer to assist fellow employees, regardless of the endeavor," company representatives said. "The Langdale family of employees will miss Charles’ dedication, quick wit and endearing personality. We wish Charles and his wife, Letty, happiness in all that is ahead."
SunCrest earns top ratings
VALDOSTA – SunCrest Home Health recently received top-tier rankings from two national third-party evaluators of home health agency quality, patient satisfaction and overall performance – the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Five-Star Quality Rating System and the 2019 HomeCare Elite.
The CMS star ratings recognized SunCrest Home Health with a five-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction. According to the data, the Valdosta home health provider achieved the highest rating possible in both categories.
SunCrest Home Health was also named a top 100 agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States, company representatives said.
SunCrest Home Health, a local provider of home health services, is part of LHC Group, a national provider of in-home health-care services operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia.
“These are two of the in-home health-care industry’s most respected and meaningful indicators of excellence, and we congratulate our team members at SunCrest Home Health for this remarkable achievement,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Every day they deliver high-quality, compassionate and efficient care to patients and families in their community. Their unwavering dedication to service is the reason LHC Group continues to lead our industry as the in-home care provider of choice for patients and our hospital partners around the nation.”
The CMS star ratings – issued quarterly – are highly sought after by home-health providers and seen as a key differentiator and indicator of overall quality and excellence in the home-health industry. The system ranks providers in two categories: quality of patient care and patient satisfaction.
The star rating system was instituted by CMS as part of its Home Health Compare website to provide a “tool for consumers to use when choosing a home health care provider,” company representatives said.
For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25% of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall. The ranking is developed by Ability Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of health care, company representatives said. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.
HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.
The entire list of 2019 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the Ability Network website at abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite. To access more detailed information on the latest CMS Star Ratings, visit Data.Medicare.gov.
Lawrie retires from Langdale Forest
VALDOSTA – After 45 years of dedicated employment, Ralph Lawrie retired from Langdale Forest Products Company Jan. 3.
Following an initial stint in the lumber division, Lawrie began working at the company’s biomass boiler where he found his niche, finishing his career in a variety of positions, company representatives said.
"Ralph’s happy-go-lucky attitude made his presence enjoyable to all that worked around him," company representatives said. "The Langdale family of employees will miss Ralph’s pleasant demeanor and work ethic. We wish Ralph happiness and good health in all that is ahead."
