Cecil W. Powell cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – Cecil W. Powell & Company, 509 N. Patterson St., Suite 100, celebrated its new Valdosta office and Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Cecil W. Powell & Company was founded in 1935 with the mission of providing our clients the highest quality service paired with industry-leading tools and techniques designed to lower their overall cost of risk. Our approach of putting relationships first is the reason we have an excellent client retention rate, including our very first client from 1935,” Zach Allen, director of risk management & strategic accounts, said.
The risk-management firm serves companies in the construction, manufacturing, nonprofit, marine and other industries to help manage risk exposure, chamber representatives said in a statement. Services include insurance broker services, risk-management consulting, group health programs and cyber-risk assessment.
Allen and David Jones, both Valdosta natives, recently opened their office.
“Lowndes County is a thriving community to do business in. As a company that emphasizes the quality of our relationships, we decided to open our South Georgia regional office in Valdosta because of the strength and quality of the members of this community,” Allen said.
Allen stated Cecil W. Powell’s number one accomplishment is its client retention rate.
“We maintain a proud tradition of quality, long-lasting relationships – including our very first client," he said. "This speaks volumes to what matters most to us as partners and the level of trust that our clients have in our abilities to meet needs and exceed expectations.
“We were excited to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce our formal opening to the community and give some of the staff from our Jacksonville HQ a chance to check out the City of Valdosta and all it has to offer,” Allen said.
For more information, contact Allen at (229) 262-3355, by email at zallen@cwpowellins.com or online at www.cwpowellins.com.
Hamilton Estate named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and sponsor CCB Tech Group named Hamilton Estate Planning, 2918 N. Oak St., Suite C, the Leading Business of the Week.
Hamilton Estate Planning helps individuals, families and businesses protect their assets during life and after death through education and design of wills, trusts and detailed business succession planning, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Paul Hamilton, owner, said one of his business’ major accomplishments is becoming a leader in estate planning and elder law practice areas in South Georgia in the past five years.
“We will be growing our team in the coming months to better serve Valdosta and surrounding counties. Education is extremely important to our firm and it is why we host a regular estate planning workshop where we help give the answers to the questions you didn’t know you needed to ask,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he loves what he does because of the people and the relationships he has created.
“Our clients are like family to us. I love hearing stories about couples who have been married for 50 years and how they met, raised their children and how they are spending their golden years together. I love helping people protect what they have worked so hard for over their lifetime.”
Chamber members for almost eight years, Hamilton said his membership has been invaluable in helping his business grow.
“The networking and shared camaraderie among our business community is terrific and the chamber has a large hand in that effort,” he said.
For more information, contact Hamilton at (229) 207-0850, email at paul@hamiltonestateplanning.com or online at www.hamiltonestateplanning.com.
Roberts joins Southeast Capital
VALDOSTA — Savannah Roberts has joined the Southeast Capital Investment Group team as branch associate.
As branch associate, her responsibilities will include supporting the team of financial advisors which includes Clay Moseley, Justin Martin and Jodi Myddelton, company representatives said in a statement.
Roberts and Myddelton will "provide continued service excellence to all of our valued clients," they added.
Roberts is a lifelong resident of the Valdosta and Quitman area.
"Her skills in customer service will be of significant value as she jumps right in to support our clients," representatives said. "Savannah is looking forward to building and maintaining a relationship of longevity with everyone who enters our branch office."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.