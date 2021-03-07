Migraine and Spine Clinic small business of month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union named The Migraine and Spine Clinic the February Small Business of the Month.
Josh Batson, owner, opened the clinic in 2017 as a nurse practitioner in the area with experience in the field of neurology, chamber representatives said in a statement. Batson saw a need for more treatment options in Valdosta for people suffering from head, neck and back pain.
“Our business, just like every other successful business, fulfills a need in the community,” Batson said.
The Migraine and Spine Clinic offers specialized treatment for migraines, neck and back disorders on a walk-in and appointment basis.
"Designed with the patient in mind, you can expect thoughtful, personalized care when coming to the clinic," chamber representatives said. "Batson and his staff pride themselves on providing proven treatments and management plans that are low risk, non-narcotic and tailored to each patient."
The clinic is known for fast-acting treatments. Most patients can see almost immediate results from treatments or management plans, and the urgent care treatment options take just minutes to administer, they said.
"The entire ambience of the clinic is dedicated to making patients feel comfortable with soft lighting, comfortable chairs and short wait times," chamber representatives said. "You are sure to feel relaxed and at home during each appointment."
“2020 was an exceptionally tough year for us all in various ways, but certainly on the small business community,” Batson said. “The Migraine and Spine Clinic of Valdosta persevered through this tumultuous time.”
COVID-19 didn’t stop this small business from growing. The patient traffic nearly tripled what it was compared to the 2019 numbers, chamber representatives said. Despite COVID, the clinic remained able to safely provide their patients with needed services.
The Migraine and Spine Clinic is located at 3315 North Valdosta Road.
For more information, call (229) 333-9838 or check out the website www.themigraineandspineclinic.com.
Jack’s Chophouse named small business of month
VALDOSTA – Jack’s Chophouse received the Small Business of The Month Award presented by First Commerce Credit Union and the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Keith Sirmans, co-owner, with help from his wife, Ashley Sirmans, opened the restaurant in 2018.
The owners combine their talents to offer a restaurant for dining experiences ranging from a weekday lunch with clients, special occasion dinners with family or drinks with your friends.
"Jack’s Chophouse takes pride in its steaks, drink specials, guests and ambience," chamber representatives said in a statement.
It is known for serving perfectly aged and juicy steaks, fresh seafood and other high-quality, delicious food.
“We do more than feed our guests,” Ashley Sirmans, co-owner, said.
Jack’s Chophouse builds "relationships with customers and strives to give the customer the best dining experience possible," chamber representatives said.
The business is involved in the community by working with other local organizations.
Jack’s Chophouse has donated food to feed hospital workers at South Georgia Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.
The business has participated in events for Easter Seals, the Quota Club and the Wiregrass Foundation.
"Jack’s Chophouse does its best to stay connected with Valdosta by serving the community with tasty food and helping organizations in the area," chamber representatives said.
Visit Jack’s Chophouse is located at 4479 North Valdosta Road, of visit its website www.jackschophouse.com or call (229) 262-1070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.