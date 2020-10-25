A Plus named Small Business of Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented A Plus Junk Removal and Moving Services with the Small Business of the Month Award.
A Plus was selected as a winner earlier in the year, but due to COVID-19, the presentation was put off, chamber officials said in a statement. The chamber and First Commerce Credit Union have "begun safely making up Small Business of the Month award presentations and are more excited than ever to recognize such worthy establishments."
A Plus Junk Removal and Moving Services is a non-hazardous junk removal, moving, pressure washing, demolition and cleaning company that has more than 10 years of experience in delivery driving as well as customer service and maintenance. Of many services offered, A Plus provides demolition of old sheds or buildings as well as cleanup and disposal, chamber officials said.
No job is too big or too small. A Plus can handle light or heavy interior, commercial or residential cleaning for people and businesses moving in or out. It is licensed and insured and is "happy to handle your moving, junk removal, cleaning, demolition and pressure washing needs," chamber officials said.
A Plus Junk Removal and Moving Services is "a premier company and is recognized as the best Junk Removal and Moving Service in Valdosta and all of Lowndes and surrounding counties," chamber officials said.
"A Plus takes pride in their outstanding customer service, as many customers have given them five-star reviews," chamber officials said.
“This business was started to help keep Lowndes County clean, which means healthier and happier lives for many. Everyone is treated right and as family here at A Plus Junk Removal and Moving Services,” said Christopher Rockmore, owner.
A Plus believes in making a positive impact on the community.
“As a business owner, I do my very best to support other businesses in Lowndes County, from supporting them through ribbon cuttings as a chamber ambassador, to helping them generate promising business,” Rockmore said.
“I have also been involved in mentoring the youth to be the best that they can be in life and to always put God first so that everything else may fall into place. On many occasions, I have sacrificed personal assets and time for the betterment of my fellow community members,” Rockmore said.
To learn more about its services, call (229) 375-4872. A Plus is also on social media @aplusjunkremovalandmovingservices on Facebook and Instagram.
Chamber hosts Reminiscent ceremony
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors honored Reminiscent with a ribbon cutting to recognize the organization’s initiatives and to celebrate Dr. Debra Tann’s newly released book, “The Race of Dementia.”
Reminiscent strives to eradicate barriers so everyone may thrive, even with challenges. The goal is to create a community where residents with Alzheimer’s and related dementias are “treated with integrity, inclusion, respect and dignity,” their mission statement states.
Reminiscent realizes the importance of dementia education, empowerment and encouragement, with an emphasis on caregiver support and community education. It believes "that Lowndes County is the perfect place to plant Reminiscent, as it is designed specifically for the caregiver and the community."
“As the founder of Reminiscent, the organization will educate those concerning the truths about dementia and the importance of brain health,” said Tann, chief executive officer.
Reminiscent offers a unique business plan called the “7 Planks,” with each plank seeking to educate, empower and encourage the community. The goal is to reach the "ultimate plank," resulting in the community being dementia friendly with similar programs spread throughout surrounding counties.
The organization "is excited for their upcoming events this year, including a 'mask'-querade walkathon and a Zoom presentation on Veterans Day, as well as many others that can be found on its website.
Tann is "a devoted and influential dementia education activist, having achieved numerous accomplishments, including establishing Reminiscent, recruiting community leaders to serve as Reminiscent board of directors and advisory team members, and being licensed in conducting the Virtual Dementia Tour nationally," chamber officials said.
She serves at the state level as a Georgia Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias member and nationally as a congressional team member for Alzheimer’s Impact Movement.
Tann said she is thrilled to announce her book publication release, which can be found on Amazon by searching “The Race of Dementia.”
Tann commends the chamber for giving her the platform to launch Reminiscent in Lowndes County.
“The staff has worked with me in an impactful and professional manner with spot-on suggestions. I look forward to a continued relationship as a chamber member on behalf of Reminiscent,” she said.
Tune in to the podcast at www.debraondementia.com and follow on social media (@DebraonDementia).
Ganas-Hanks agency named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Ganas-Hanks Allstate Agency as the Leading Business of the Week.
Ganas-Hanks Allstate Agency has always been a premier insurance agency, now under new management, chamber officials said in a statement.
"Allstate agent Bryan Hanks purchased the company from Allstate legend and Valdosta native Larry Ganas in 2019," chamber officials said. "Bryan along with wife and business partner Kelly continue to grow the agency and make a positive impact on the insurance world as well as the Valdosta community."
Ganas-Hanks is known for its "phenomenal customer service staff who love providing in-person service to their customers and are privileged to call many of them friends," chamber officials said.
“The agency is very customer-oriented and goes above and beyond to assist our customers from their first call, through filing claims, answering questions and so much more,” said Kelly Hanks, agency manager. “It’s a positive work environment where we work together every day to best serve our customers and make sure they have peace of mind.”
The agency is all about growth and is excited about new transitions in the upcoming years. In addition to expanding their staff, plans are in place to restore the beautiful 10)-plus-year-old building where they operate.
Ganas-Hanks takes "pride in giving back to the community by participating in various events such as the America’s Second Harvest Annual Stocked Cart Race and the Hahira Honeybee Parade. The agency provides its office front lawn as a viewing area for customers for the Valdosta Christmas parade. The agency can be spotted at chamber events and offers many sponsorship opportunities.
“During the first couple months after transitioning owners, Ganas-Hanks was personally visited by Myrna Ballard, chamber president,” Hanks said. “The chamber staff also contacted the agency to explain the benefits and opportunities available with a chamber membership.”
For more information, visit 1004 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 241-7950.
The Leading Business of the Week Program is sponsored by Marcotek Digital Office Solutions, it can be reached at (800) 752-7969.
City marshal completes certification
VALDOSTA – James Dean has worked with the City of Valdosta for 21 years as a city marshal in the community protection division.
During this time, he completed all three GACE certificate program levels, which has taken an estimated seven years and 165 hours to accomplish, city officials said in a statement.
The certification is not a requirement for Dean’s position; however, by completing the program, he has expanded his knowledge within code enforcement and management, city officials said.
Dean started his career with the City of Valdosta in September 1999. Since, he has been promoted to senior city marshal. As a senior marshal, he is responsible for supervising the four other city marshals and their continuing education, write-ups and accountability.
He is the only marshal that can present cases in court. In addition to his daily responsibilities, Dean enrolled in the GACE certificate program to keep up with his continuing education credits.
The GACE Certificate Program is offered through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute. The program is set up in a three-tier system. The first two levels consist of 45 hours of course work each, a written exam for both levels in which the participant must score a 70% or above to pass and six conferences the participants must attend.
After completing the first two levels, the participant can move on to the third and last level, consisting of 75 hours of course work in leadership and management, a final written assignment and attendance at five additional conferences.
Though the course work is extensive and time-consuming, Dean said he believes the payoff is greater than the costs, adding, “The Level 3 certification helps to validate me as the senior marshal as I have taken every course the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute offers for code enforcement.”
Dean is one of five city marshals, all of whom are at various stages within the GACE certificate program, city officials said.
Dean is the first and only one to complete all three levels. He said he is excited and relieved to be at this point in his career but is still looking ahead to what he can accomplish next.
“It feels like I have done everything I am supposed to do, and that just solidifies it to have something on the wall that says I can manage and teach code enforcement,” Dean said.
Upon completing the third level, Dean can teach code enforcement courses, which he has and will continue to do, chamber officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.