Administrative coordinators named Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored its administrative coordinators as the March Hospital Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
Jessica Mullis, Annette Owens and Sheila Warren were honored for their "unwavering commitment, compassion and support during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic," hospital officials said in a statement.
"From the most trivial of tasks, to the most significant, to the most challenging, our nursing supervisors care for our patients, families, visitors, staff and physicians in a way that no one else can," said Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer and chief operating officer.
Administrative coordinators, also known as nursing supervisors, serve many essential functions beyond COVID-19, including staffing plans, emergency response, and acuity and patient care requirements on each unit.
"Caring for people in need can be exhilarating and inspiring but it can also be exhausting," Smith said. "You have experienced many difficult and long shifts these past two years in this uncharted environment and each has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with resolve, resilience, teamwork and steadfast dedication. You are remarkable people that embody our commitment to delivering the most efficient and quality care with human kindness. We could not deliver on that commitment or even contemplate making it without each of you."
The administrative coordinators received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Spyderserve touts new site
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce helped Spyderserve Web Services, 2225 Bemiss Road, Suite D, celebrate its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I started Spyderserve back in 2007 with a friend of mine as a side project. Fast forward a few years and I was working as the webmaster for a large organization and realized that smaller businesses could benefit from a lot of the tools that I was using every day. So, in 2015, I left my job to create Spyderserve to bring enterprise tools and methods to smaller businesses that do not have the resources for a full-time webmaster or web team,” said Gary Kuhlmann, owner.
Spyderserve offers various online services, including web design, web development, online marketing, website maintenance, web hosting, Google Workspace accounts, etc., chamber representatives said in a statement. The business has a team of five whose goal is to bring web technologies and marketing concepts to small businesses on an affordable budget.
“Many agencies focus primarily on larger clients or just want to build a website and move on. Spyderserve brings large-scale resources to small businesses, builds quality websites, and supports and maintains them for a long-lasting web experience. We are a one-stop shop for our clients,” Kuhlmann said.
Spyderserve also offers tools and products for its clients that include lead management, e-commerce, testimonial and review management.
“We have been chamber members for a few years but we have just expanded into a larger office suite to accommodate our growing team. Although this office may not be the last, I feel like this is the perfect time to broadcast our new location and announce that our doors are still open despite hardship after the last couple of years,” Kuhlmann said.
For more information, contact Kuhlmann at (229) 269-4108, by email at gary@spyderserve.com, or online at www.spyderserve.com.
Greenleaf named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital, 2209 Pineview Drive, the Leading Business of the Week.
Greenleaf hospital has grown through the years to 113 beds to "meet the mental health and substance abuse needs of our region," chamber representatives said in a statement.
Jamayla Morehead, business development representative, said the hospital has expanded its outpatient program to offer intensive group therapies for adolescents and adults. Greenleaf has also adapted its treatment programs through the years by adding the Hero Unit, which is designated for active duty and retired military veterans.
Morehead said she loves working at Greenleaf because “our caring staff has the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of individuals we treat in our programs. We can witness and be a part of one’s transformation and recovery.”
Morehead said being a chamber member for almost 40 years has given Greenleaf the opportunity for networking and a chance to educate and advocate for mental health and substance abuse treatment for the community.
For more information, contact Morehead at 1-800-247-2747 or visit www.greenleafhospital.com.
Candle Palace hosts grand opening
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new business Candle Palace Valdosta, 1900 Gornto Road, Suite E.
Candle Palace is a full-service candle making-shop where customers can make their own candles from start to finish, chamber representatives said in a statement. The process includes hand-pouring a candle and picking a unique scent and jar.
“I love what I do because it allows families and loved ones the opportunity to bond and spend quality time over candle-making. It’s not your typical or average date night – it’s something different to do here in Valdosta,” said Antoinette Ford, owner.
Candle Palace offers the option to host birthday parties, bridal showers and corporate events.
“One of our major accomplishments is booking with the youth center on Moody Air Force Base to host a candle-making class for 30 kids. I want to be involved in the community to help everyone get in touch with their creative side,” Ford said.
As a SEEDS Business Resource Center client, Ford visited the chamber last August and spoke with Betty Morgan, who gave her information on writing a business plan to get funding for the business, chamber representatives said.
“Mrs. Betty gave me a lot of information to point me in the right direction and assured me that the chamber is here to help,” Ford said.
For more information, contact Ford at (229) 474-5104, by email at admin@candlepalacevaldosta.com, or online at www.facebook.com/candlepalacevaldosta.
