Teamtemps named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Teamtemps Personnel Staffing, Inc. as the Leading Business of the Week.
Established in 1988, Teamtemps is a family-owned and operated staffing and payroll service company, chamber officials said in a statement.
“We are proud to help hundreds of Valdosta's most talented employees find their work homes and to help the area’s best employers find the qualified talent they are searching for,” said Sean Panizzi, Teamtemps branch manager.
Staying up to date with today’s technology, Teamtemps has transitioned its application process to mostly on-line and paperless, chamber officials said.
“This allows prospective employees to apply and complete almost all the process from their mobile devices or home computer before coming to our office for the final steps," Panizzi said. "This has accelerated our application process and with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic allows for a safer experience for our employees and staff.”
Teamtemps is "passionate about helping people find a career and is honored when they receive positive feedback from the people they have helped," chamber officials said.
“It’s great to see how the people we have placed in the many organizations have grown over the years into management and roles of influence and to hear their stories,” Panizzi said. “It’s also great to hear applicants tell us they applied with us because we helped their parents, family members many years ago.”
Teamtemps has been an active member of the Valdosta chamber since 1989.
“Our chamber has helped us promote our business thru the many opportunities they provide, include allowing Teamtemps to present the 'world class employee' award," Panizzi said. "Network opportunities like the Chamber After Hours, Young Professionals Network, Drugs Don’t Work, Government Affairs Council and many others that help advocate for local businesses and their needs."
Panizzi added the chamber has a positive influence on the community.
“I believe our chamber has the best interest of our community and business," he said. "We cannot have vibrant businesses and industries without the support of our community.”
For more information about Teamtemps, visit www.teamtemps.net or call (229) 247-8367.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2020 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Danny’s Music named small business of the month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented Danny’s Music with the Small Business of the Month Award.
Danny’s Music was selected as a winner earlier in the year, but due to COVID-19, the presentation was put off, chamber officials said in a statement.
The chamber and First Commerce Credit Union have begun safely making up Small Business of the Month award presentations and "are more excited than ever to recognize such worthy establishments," chamber officials said.
Danny’s Music thrives on "providing the best experience in a retail environment while treating each guest with the utmost respect and hospitality," chamber officials said.
It is a full line music store offering a wide range of instruments and accessories.
“Our store keeps a wide variety of instruments and we are consistently selling and restocking, but guitars are our number one seller,” said Danny Crosby, owner. “We also rent instruments, many of which are band instruments for school kids.
“To stay involved in the community, we work with parents of local students to rent band instruments to help them participate in school bands without having to make a big purchase. If they decide to buy, the money they used to rent the instrument will go towards the purchase. Even aside from students and rentals, we offer monthly payments to make it easier on our customers.”
Danny’s Music offers music lesson to people of all ages and experience levels. A qualified in-house instructor teaches each lesson.
For more than 40 years, Crosby has "enjoyed creating happiness in the lives of others using music," chamber officials said.
“I got in the music business when I was in high school and I have been in it ever since,” Crosby said. “We work around the clock to try and keep an exceptional inventory to be sure we have what any customer may need. I just enjoy selling instruments to people. Our goal is for people to come in and leave happy.”
To learn more about Danny’s Music, visit 1601 Baytree Road, Suite C, or call (229) 474-4350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.