SGMC names chief operating officer
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has named Joseph “Randy” Smith, RN, MS, BSN chief operating officer/chief nursing officer.
Smith has served as the senior vice president and CNO since October 2019, hospital officials said in a statement. Smith will serve as both COO and CNO.
"It is an incredible honor and responsibility to receive the opportunity to serve in this expanded role," Smith said. "I’m humbled and look forward in facilitating our systems’ goals to advance the health status in the communities of our region. I love this community and will work hard to make sure we do all we can to grow and enhance our service offerings so we can advance our position in the region as a destination medical center.”
Smith received a bachelor of science in nursing from Valdosta State University and a master of science in nursing and health systems management from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
His career has included roles in acute care, as well as an independent consultant in emergency and critical care services. He served as the associate chief nursing officer and interim CNO at Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville for three years. He served as assistant chief nursing officer at Tift Regional Health System in Tifton.
Retired from the Air Force, Smith and his wife, Cheryl, have a son, Aaron. and a daughter, Kristin.
Gandhiraj joins SGMC Pulmonology
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced that Dr. Deepthi Gandhiraj, MD, pulmonary critical care, has joined SGMC Pulmonology.
SGMC Pulmonology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive physician group in the region, hospital officials said in a statement.
Gandhiraj comes to Valdosta from St. Louis, Mo., where she completed her fellowship in pulmonary critical care at St. Louis University. She specializes in the respiratory system, helping patients facing serious or chronic breathing problems. As a pulmonary specialist, she performs bronchoscopies and related procedures.
“I’m glad I could start my practice at a time when the community needs me the most,” Gandhiraj said. “Through SGMC Pulmonology, I’m excited to be able to help patients and cater to their respiratory needs.”
Gandhiraj completed her residency in internal medicine at Westchester Medical Center, New York. She has her master's in public health from the University of North Texas Health Science Center and received her medical degree from the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in India.
Gandhiraj is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary, hospital officials said. She is a member of the American College of Physicians and received its "Young Achievers" award in 2016. She is a member of the American Thoracic Society.
She is married to Dr. “Sai” Raghavapuram who is a gastroenterologist at SGMC Gastroenterology.
To schedule an appointment with Gandhiraj, call (229) 433-3449. SGMC Pulmonology is located in the SGMC CardioVascular Institute in the Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St.
