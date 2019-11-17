Valdosta Daily Times named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored The Valdosta Daily Times as the Leading Business of the Week.
The Valdosta Daily Times has been serving the community for 150 years, chamber officials said. It is proud to deliver local, community news along with sports, entertainment and lifestyles, chamber officials said.
Through the years, The Valdosta Daily Times has made it a priority to keep up with the times. Aside from the daily, printed paper, it produces a variety of magazines, has a fully digital paper and is active on social media. The website is constantly updated with the most recent stories, podcasts, videos, photos and more, chamber officials said.
With its presence in both printed and digital platforms, The Valdosta Daily Times is able to appeal to all kinds of readers, chamber officials said.
“Our print and online platforms reach 83% of our core market,” said Jeff Masters, publisher of The Valdosta Daily Times.
"The newspaper works diligently to be transparent with the community on how they do business," chamber officials said. "They live-stream story planning and editorial board meetings and provide looks behind scenes of their stories they publish."
“This is part of our approach to invite the community to be a part of their community newspaper,” Masters said.
"The Valdosta Daily Times is a vital part of the community serving as a watchdog, encourager, informer and many more roles," chamber officials said. "While there are many challenges to maintain a local newspaper, these roles and ever-changing needs outweigh them."
The Valdosta Daily Times has been a member of the chamber since 1957 and maintains a close relationship that is mutually beneficial.
“The impact of what the chamber does for us directly by being a business partner, offering referrals, providing information as well as a multitude of opportunities to participate in community events is unsurpassed. We know if we need something we can reach out and the chamber is ready to assist,” Masters said.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
For more information on The Valdosta Daily Times, call (229) 244-3400.
Valdosta Premier Counseling cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Valdosta Premier Counseling LLC with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Valdosta Premier Counseling LLC is a therapy clinic committed to empowering its clients so they cope with the stresses of everyday life, chamber officials said. Aside from therapeutic services, VPC offers eye movement desensitization reprocessing treatment, a certified trauma assessor, perinatal mental health counseling and couples counseling.
The clinic has four main practitioners, Regina Wisenbaker, LCSW, Paris Shields, LCSW, Holly Wingate, LPC and Ashley Shapiro, LCSW. They are all certified in either social work or professional counseling, chamber officials said.
According to Katie Bridges, office manager, they are all passionate about helping the residents of Valdosta.
“We love knowing that we are helping someone during a difficult time in their life and knowing we have made a positive impact that will improve their quality of life,” Bridges said.
Bridges said the unique experiences of the staff help them treat a variety of clients and the company decided to hold the ribbon cutting to spread the word about all it offers.
“With our diverse therapist and staff, we have firsthand experience with a range of areas such as cultural, ethnic, adoption, fertility issues and different family dynamics. We are even owned by a disabled veteran and have a current military spouse in our office,” she said.
Valdosta Premier Counseling is a member of the chamber.
“Since joining the chamber, we have had the opportunity to meet some amazing people and make some great contacts to help us achieve our goal of being an involved business for the community,” she said.
For more information about Valdosta Premier Counseling, visit 3316 Bemiss Road or call (229) 262-7333.
