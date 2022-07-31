Public works employees honored
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Richard Hardy, deputy city manager of operations, honored Joe McKinnon, Bryce Finley and Devon Nicely as Employees of the Month at a recent Valdosta City Council meeting.
The honorees received a framed certificate, a check and their names on a plaque in City Hall, city officials said in a statement.
Anthony Musgrove, operations superintendent, submitted the nomination regarding their compassion and assistance to a resident during a time of need, city officials added.
Musgrove received a call from a resident "stating that her neighbor saw the city sanitation truck pull up outside and asked for their immediate help due to her inability to get off her floor and live alone," they said. "The three men did not hesitate to assist her and ensure she was ok. She applauded the three men for being her hero that day.
"The three men showed compassion, respect and courage" in assisting the person. "For this reason and many others, they were the July 2022 Employees of the month."
Ambling named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Ambling Property Investments, 348 Enterprise Drive, the Leading Business of the Week.
In 25 years, Ambling has grown to include three business lines, chamber representatives said in a statement. Ambling Management Company offers industry-leading, multi-family, property-management services across the Southeast and Park Terrace Companies "provides consulting and development services on affordable and workforce housing to clients across the nation.
"In addition, Ambling Property Investments invests in and develops multifamily housing in the Southeast."
“Over the past 25 years, Ambling has received numerous awards and recognition for our development projects and management practices. However, we feel our legacy is in growing team members and the fruit of that focus is best found in our current team but can also be seen in the number of companies that got their start with Ambling,” said Kevin King, vice president of development.
In the coming months, Ambling will be breaking ground on a new senior living facility with a well-known and established operating partner, chamber representatives said.
"Ambling is proud to provide team members with service and giving opportunities. From past projects like the Jimmy Carter work project with Habitat, the CF Walk, participating in the United Way Day of Caring, sponsoring Miracle League teams and more recently partnering with fellow Valdosta chamber member, Hunger Fight," King said. “Ambling is also blessed to be able to take our local chamber relationships to projects we are sponsoring in other communities. We currently have local bankers, attorneys, civil engineers, surveyors and general contractors working on projects with us up to three hours away."
He added Ambling has benefited from chamber initiatives such as the Drugs Don’t Work program, entrepreneur workshops and human resources training events.
“The chamber helps our business stay connected to other local businesses and the leaders that run them,” King said.
For more information, contact King at (229) 244-2800, by email at kking@ambling.com, or online at www.ambling.com.
