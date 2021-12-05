Business Briefs

Orchard Health cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce helped Orchard Health, 201 Woodrow Wilson Drive, celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Orchard Health, a direct primary-care medical office, was established in 2018 in Nashville and expanded to Valdosta in June, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“We are a membership-based practice, like concierge medicine, that provides care without collecting copays or billing insurance. We believe health insurance should be reserved for catastrophic needs. Our members get 24/7 access to us across face-to-face visits along with telehealth visits,” Dr. Jonathan Wade said.
Bringing a different approach to medical care, Orchard Health has an in-house pharmacy with wholesale prices for its members and an on-staff counselor, chamber representatives said. Many of its procedures and services are included in the monthly membership fee and "they strive to provide same-day or next-day visits."
Orchard Health was named New Business of the Year in Berrien County in 2018 and cares for employees of more than 25 local employers across five counties.
“We want Valdosta-Lowndes County to understand there is a different and better way to get their primary care. No waits for an appointment, no long hours in a waiting room, no getting hurried out of the office after 10 minutes (or less) visit. It’s an experience you have to see to believe,” Wade said.
For more information, contact Dr. Jonathan Wade at (229) 638-6726.
