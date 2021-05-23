Moore named hospice director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced the promotion of Kevin Moore to executive director of Hospice of South Georgia.
Moore has been with Hospice for nine years, hospital officials said in a statement.
In his new position, Moore will oversee the overall direction of the hospice services, both inpatient and outpatient, palliative care and the Hospice Tree House. Moore will continue to establish, implement and evaluate goals and objectives for services which meet and promote standards of quality and contribute to the total organization and philosophy.
Moore graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of science in nursing. He is a certified hospice and palliative care nurse, a graduate from Leadership Lowndes class of 2018 and has received a certificate for leadership training from Multi-View Incorporated, a hospice-based consulting company.
Moore said he is excited for the opportunity to create a vision and help see that vision through for the future of the organization.
"I believe my heart and passion for what we do will help keep us at the forefront of innovation in regards to hospice and palliative care. I am honored and humbled each day to be allowed into our patients' homes at such an intimate time but no one person can do this by themselves. We have a truly amazing group of people who are committed to serving our community with the highest levels of customer and patient satisfaction. They understand the importance of what we do each and every day. I am honored to be able to lead such an amazing group," Moore said.
Moore is married to Lindsey and together they have three boys, Sawyer, Davis and Briggs.
Moore serves on the board of directors for Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care and board of trustees for Park Avenue United Methodist Church.
For more information on Hospice of South Georgia, visit hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org.
Furniture Express named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce recognized Furniture Express Beds For Less as Leading Business of the Week.
Furniture Express Beds For Less is a family-owned business with strong roots in Valdosta, chamber officials said in a statement.
"It was originally opened by a local family with a rich history in furniture manufacturing and sales over 20 years ago," chamber officials said. "Since then, they have moved from a small building to their current, spacious location on Patterson Street and added an offsite warehouse.
"At the store, you will find one of the largest selections of mattresses, living room furniture and bedroom sets in South Georgia and North Florida. Their displays showcase a wide variety of other home furnishings, accents, and rugs as well."
Mattresses seem to be one of the biggest draws, chamber officials said.
“We are currently the only retailer in Valdosta with the Dreamcloud and Necter mattresses on the show floor,” said Rachel Terry, manager. “These mattresses come with a 365-day trial that starts after the first 30 days and a lifetime warranty.”
The store carries its own line of mattresses manufactured by Heritage right here in Georgia. The line is approved by the Chiropractic Association and offers many benefits to a sleeper, chamber officials said.
The business also donates to nonprofit organizations throughout the community.
For more information, visit Furniture Express Beds for Less, 808 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 293-0040.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
Keystone Therapy cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark Keystone Therapy Services’ new location.
Keystone was established in August 2010 and provides speech, language, feeding, swallowing and occupational therapy for all ages, chamber officials said in a statement. "The qualified team truly enjoys working together and with their clients with a goal of allowing everyone to be heard."
“Our team of speech language pathologists and audiologists to help our clients and their families gain proficiency and confidence in communicating,” said Amy Struble, owner.
Each therapist is fully trained and holds high standard credentials, chamber officials said.
Though Keystone welcomes all, it primarily provides pediatric services in its clinic. In addition to its in-house work, it contracts with several schools and home health programs. Teletherapy is another option offered.
Struble and her team recently relocated to the current location on Greystone Way to expand the space. The new office has plenty of space for each therapist and still has room for growth.
For more information, visit Keystone Therapy Services, 3354 Greystone Way, or call (229) 244-3352.
The Chamber Ambassadors are able to celebrate businesses such as Keystone thanks to sponsor, Biomat USA.
Smile Doctors moves to new location
VALDOSTA – Continuing efforts to change lives through smiles, Smile Doctors announced the opening of a new clinic in Valdosta at 1747 Gornto Road.
Moving from its former location on Baytree Road, the new facility "boasts the latest in orthodontic technology and a fun and friendly environment for patients and families," company representatives said in a statement.
“We appreciate our patients and their families and are excited to welcome them to our new Smile Doctors facility,” Dr. Holloway said. Doors to the new clinic opened May 11 and new prospective patients can book appointments by calling (229) 293-1360 or by going online to https://offers.smiledoctors.com/valdosta-grand-opening/.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 4, complete with music, entertainment, food trucks and giveaways. Follow Smile Doctors Valdosta Ga. on Facebook for event updates and more.
Smile Doctors is the largest orthodontic dental support organization in the country. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Scott Law, Dr. Dana Fender and Dr. Greg Goggans, the company is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, and focuses exclusively on developing and growing affiliated orthodontic practices.
Smile Doctors affiliated practices are owned and operated by licensed orthodontists committed to providing affordable, all-inclusive orthodontic treatment to patients across the country. Smile Doctors’ patient-centric approach and team collaboration result in beautiful, confident smiles striving for the highest standard of patient care. For more information, visit: www.smiledoctors.com
SGMC EMS tops in field
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center was recently awarded the Georgia Emergency Medical Service of the Year award for 2020 by the Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association.
The award is given to a Georgia licensed emergency medical service team that has gone above and beyond in delivering the best patient care and maintaining the best professionalism to communities locally, regionally and within Georgia, hospital officials said in a statement.
The finalists for the award included Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services, DeKalb County Fire Rescue/EMS, Gold Cross EMS, Henry County Fire Department, SGMC EMS, and West Point Fire Department.
David Bauch, director of EMS, said the team is excited and humbled to have received this award for the past year.
"When I found out who the finalists were I knew all of them are excellent fire and emergency services teams. To be told that SGMC EMS was the recipient of this award was truly an honor," Bauch said.
SGMC EMS was recognized for continuing to efficiently respond to emergencies within the region during the pandemic and transport COVID-19 patients when other hospitals around the region were at capacity.
SGMC EMS was also recognized as "the only service in the region to have a regional training center that prides itself in continuing to develop staff through advanced training and programs that are focused on mental health, such as the critical incident stress management program," hospital officials said.
Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, said, "We've witnessed extraordinary efforts from our front-line EMS team as they continuously give back to the region of South Georgia selflessly, while on duty and off. We are grateful for their service and proud to seem them honored for all their hard work."
SGMC EMS has been responding to calls since 1972 and currently responds to an average of 2,010 calls for service each month. SGMC staffs six advance life support ambulances strategically located throughout Lowndes County, two ALS ambulances in Lanier County and two Non-Emergency Ambulances.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
